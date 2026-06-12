Mourning in Thailand: Beloved Princess Bha Has Died – Gallery Princess Bha has been in a coma for three and a half years. She is very popular in Thailand. (File photo) Image: Keystone After the princess collapsed, many people gathered at the hospital, waiting for news. (File photo) Image: Keystone Princess Bha (3rd from left) is said to have been one of the monarch’s closest confidants. (File photo) Image: Keystone Mourning in Thailand: Beloved Princess Bha Has Died – Gallery Princess Bha has been in a coma for three and a half years. She is very popular in Thailand. (File photo) Image: Keystone After the princess collapsed, many people gathered at the hospital, waiting for news. (File photo) Image: Keystone Princess Bha (3rd from left) is said to have been one of the monarch’s closest confidants. (File photo) Image: Keystone

Princess Bajrakitiyabha, the eldest daughter of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn, has died. The lawyer and former ambassador was considered one of the most important figures in the king’s inner circle. She had been in a coma since 2022.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha has died at the age of 47.

She died peacefully on Thursday evening (local time) at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok.

The 47-year-old daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn had been taken to the hospital in December 2022 after collapsing.

Since then, the doctor of law had been in a coma.

According to her doctors, she suffered from multiple infections in various organs. Show more

Deep mourning in Thailand: The beloved Princess Bajrakitiyabha has died at the age of 47. According to a statement from the palace, she passed away peacefully on Thursday evening (local time) at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok.

The eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, affectionately known as Princess Bha in her homeland, was taken to the hospital in December 2022 after collapsing. She had been in a coma ever since.

Her health had already deteriorated significantly in May. According to her doctors, she suffered from multiple infections in various organs. As a result, the princess’s blood pressure had dropped and she had developed cardiac arrhythmia. Medical equipment had recently been supporting her lung and kidney function. On Thursday, her condition had become increasingly critical, the statement said.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha delivers a speech during the UN Human Rights Council at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva. (September 14, 2009) Photo: Keystone/Salvatore Di Nolfi

The King ordered that her body be taken to the Throne Hall in the Grand Palace in Bangkok, where the public can pay their respects. The Princess is to be buried with full honors at a later date. The Grand Palace is the historical and cultural heart of Bangkok and a landmark of Thailand.

Heart condition as the cause?

In recent years, the royal family has issued only sporadic updates on her condition. Three and a half years ago, the princess suddenly collapsed while training her dogs in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

A heart condition is believed to have been the trigger. Since then, she has been receiving treatment at a hospital in Bangkok, but is said to have been unconscious. For a long time, little was known about her exact condition.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha with her father, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, on November 1, 2020, in Bangkok. Photo: Keystone/AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn

After her collapse, people repeatedly prayed and laid flowers at an altar set up in the hospital featuring a portrait of the princess. Thais also knelt before her image in many temples across the country.

Lawyer and Ambassador

The lawyer, who holds a doctorate, was born from the first marriage of King Maha Vajiralongkorn (73). From 2012 to 2014, she served as her country’s ambassador to Austria. She also worked for a time at the United Nations in New York.

According to observers, Princess Bha is said to have been part of the king’s inner circle for years; the king has not yet named an official heir. Generally, however, men are preferred in the line of succession. In addition to Bha, the king officially has six other children from three different relationships.

The monarch’s mother, Sirikit, died just last October at the age of 93. She served as queen for more than six decades until King Bhumibol’s death in 2016.

More videos from this section