As Wilga now reports from hospital, it was an accident that set everything in motion. Her vehicle left the road and plunged down an embankment. "I hit my head badly on impact," she writes. Confused and disoriented, she left the van - even though it was equipped with water, food and clothing.
In the days that followed, Wilga wandered through the barren landscape of Western Australia. She drank from puddles, sought shelter in caves and tried to orient herself by the sun. When she was finally discovered by a driver - 24 kilometers from the accident site - she was dehydrated, exhausted, covered in insect bites and burnt by the sun. "She was sure she would never be found," said a helper later.
Praise from the Prime Minister
At Perth hospital, Wilga spoke out for the first time. In a touching statement, she thanked the search teams, the medical staff, the German consulate - and above all her rescuer. "I am deeply impressed by the courage, helpfulness and warmth that I have received here," says Wilga. Western Australia has shown her what real community means.
Premier Roger Cook praised the young woman's will to survive - but also criticized the lack of equipment. With a satellite phone or an emergency transmitter such as an EPIRB (Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon), Wilga could possibly have been found more quickly.
Despite what she has experienced, Wilga wants to continue her journey. "She loves Australia," said one helper. The east coast is still on her list. The woman who faced death wants to live on - and dream on.