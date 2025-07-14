A photo shows Carolina Wilga boarding an airplane. sda

After an accident, German backpacker Carolina Wilga loses her bearings and gets lost in the Australian bushland. Her rescue is nothing short of a miracle.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Carolina Wilga was rescued after twelve days in the wilderness.

She survived on water from puddles, slept in caves and sustained numerous injuries.

In an emotional message, she thanks helpers and announces that she wants to continue traveling through Australia. Show more

Carolina Wilga actually just wanted to enjoy her freedom. The 26-year-old had been traveling through Australia in her van for two years - alone, curious and full of adventure. But her journey took a dramatic turn: For twelve days, she fought for bare survival in the merciless heat of the Australian outback.

As Wilga now reports from hospital, it was an accident that set everything in motion. Her vehicle left the road and plunged down an embankment. "I hit my head badly on impact," she writes. Confused and disoriented, she left the van - even though it was equipped with water, food and clothing.

In the days that followed, Wilga wandered through the barren landscape of Western Australia. She drank from puddles, sought shelter in caves and tried to orient herself by the sun. When she was finally discovered by a driver - 24 kilometers from the accident site - she was dehydrated, exhausted, covered in insect bites and burnt by the sun. "She was sure she would never be found," said a helper later.

Praise from the Prime Minister

At Perth hospital, Wilga spoke out for the first time. In a touching statement, she thanked the search teams, the medical staff, the German consulate - and above all her rescuer. "I am deeply impressed by the courage, helpfulness and warmth that I have received here," says Wilga. Western Australia has shown her what real community means.

Premier Roger Cook praised the young woman's will to survive - but also criticized the lack of equipment. With a satellite phone or an emergency transmitter such as an EPIRB (Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon), Wilga could possibly have been found more quickly.

Despite what she has experienced, Wilga wants to continue her journey. "She loves Australia," said one helper. The east coast is still on her list. The woman who faced death wants to live on - and dream on.