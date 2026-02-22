Rick Woldenberg is an entrepreneur and is now demanding his money back. SRF

Not a tech giant, not a CEO - but a toy entrepreneur from Illinois has won a historic victory before the Supreme Court. The tariffs introduced under Donald Trump were deemed unlawful - with a signal effect for business and politics.

Samuel Walder

He is not a tech billionaire or a major corporation - but the head of a family-run toy company, Learning Resources. Rick Woldenberg can now rejoice after all. He has been a plaintiff since the very beginning. After the district court, the Supreme Court has now also ruled that the tariffs introduced under Donald Trump were unlawful.

For Woldenberg, whose company imports toys mainly from China, this is more than just a personal success, as SRF reports.

"We are not a multinational company"

SRF News asked him how he felt after the decision. His answer is as honest as it is surprising:

"My first reaction was that I had to clear my schedule," says Woldenberg. The decision was 170 pages long - and he hadn't even read it yet. "I decided to sleep last night."

Nevertheless, the pride is palpable: "We are not a multinational company. Finding yourself in the headlines of every newspaper in the world is a unique experience."

His employees are proud of what they have achieved. "We have the feeling that we have become witnesses to history."

"An affirmation of the rule of law"

For Woldenberg, the decision is more than just an economic success. "It's a victory," he says. And one with a signal effect.

The case will be interpreted as an affirmation of the rule of law - a cornerstone that makes the USA a country worth investing in and protects personal freedoms. The decisive factor is that the Supreme Court has interpreted the law fairly and impartially - regardless of "power, economic wealth or elite status".

Money back? "They shouldn't have taken it"

Now it's about refunds. The customs duties were levied wrongly, says Woldenberg. And as with overpaid taxes, there are clear rules on how the money flows back.

"We paid too much tax because they didn't have the right to collect it."

Is he optimistic about getting the money back? His answer is succinct - and combative:

"They had no right to take the money and that's what the courts are for. I have no sympathy for them, they shouldn't have taken it."