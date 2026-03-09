Fabian (8) was killed with six stab wounds. Bernd Wüstneck/dpa

Five months after the violent death of eight-year-old Fabian from Güstrow, the public prosecutor's office in Rostock has brought charges. The ex-partner of Fabian's father is alleged to have killed the boy out of malice and base motives.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The public prosecutor's office in Rostock has brought murder charges in the case of eight-year-old Fabian, who was killed.

The main suspect, Gina H., the ex-partner of Fabian's father, has been in custody since November.

Investigators assume that she killed the boy with several stab wounds out of malice. Show more

Five months after the death of eight-year-old Fabian from Güstrow in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the public prosecutor's office in Rostock has brought charges against the main suspect. According to the investigators, there is sufficient suspicion against Gina H., the former partner of Fabian's father.

As public prosecutor Harald Nowack told RTL, the authorities assume that the accused lured the boy out of the house on October 10, 2025 and then drove him to a crime scene by car.

There she allegedly killed the eight-year-old with six stab wounds. The public prosecutor's office accuses her of murder out of malice and base motives.

Murder weapon not yet found

The accused has been in custody since November 2025. According to the public prosecutor's office, she is no longer making any statements about the allegations.

A possible motive for the crime has not yet been made public by the investigators. The alleged murder weapon has also not yet been found.

Decision on trial still pending

The competent jury court chamber must now examine whether the charges will be admitted. Only then can a criminal trial begin.

However, public prosecutor Nowack assumes that there will be a trial. According to current estimates, a possible trial could start as early as the beginning of May.

The accused is presumed innocent until a final conviction.