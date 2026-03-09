Killed with 6 stab woundsAfter the murder of Fabian (8), the father's ex-girlfriend must stand trial
Sven Ziegler
9.3.2026
Five months after the violent death of eight-year-old Fabian from Güstrow, the public prosecutor's office in Rostock has brought charges. The ex-partner of Fabian's father is alleged to have killed the boy out of malice and base motives.
09.03.2026, 09:52
The public prosecutor's office in Rostock has brought murder charges in the case of eight-year-old Fabian, who was killed.
The main suspect, Gina H., the ex-partner of Fabian's father, has been in custody since November.
Investigators assume that she killed the boy with several stab wounds out of malice.