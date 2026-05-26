Following the Russian call for foreign citizens and diplomats to leave Kiev, the EU has summoned Russia's current highest-ranking representative to the EU.

The call represents "an unacceptable escalation", wrote a spokeswoman for EU foreign affairs representative Kaja Kallas on Platform X. She confirmed at a press conference that the EU would maintain its diplomatic presence and its work in Kiev.

Following the massive attack on the Ukrainian capital at the weekend using the new Oreshnik medium-range missile, Moscow threatened a new serious attack on Monday. The Russian Foreign Ministry called on foreign diplomats to leave Kiev as quickly as possible.

The spokeswoman for the EU's External Action Service said that the action showed once again that Russia was absolutely not interested in peace and was disregarding all efforts to negotiate peace. The attacks are unfortunately a daily reality for Ukraine, for Kiev and its citizens.

In fact, the EU representation on the ground had also been hit. The spokesperson emphasized that any deliberate attacks on civilians and non-military targets constitute war crimes.