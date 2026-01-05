After the US intervention in Venezuela, President Donald Trump is following up. In public statements, he brings a military "operation" against Colombia into play, once again lays claim to Greenland and also puts pressure on Mexico.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to his own statements, Donald Trump is considering military intervention in Colombia due to drug smuggling.

The US President also reiterates his claim to Greenland on national security grounds.

Mexico is also coming under pressure, while Trump rules out intervention in Cuba. Show more

US President Donald Trump apparently feels emboldened to make further threats following the rapid action taken by the USA in Venezuela. On Sunday, Trump spoke on board Air Force One about possible next steps - and mentioned several countries in Latin America as well as Greenland.

Colombia was at the center of his statements. Trump sharply attacked Colombian President Gustavo Petro and accused him of tolerating drug smuggling to the USA. Colombia is "run by a sick man", Trump said according to the US broadcaster CNN. When asked whether this could mean military intervention by the US, the president replied: "Sounds good to me."

Greenland in his sights again

It was not the only threatening backdrop that day. Trump also reaffirmed his claim to Greenland. In an interview with The Atlantic magazine, he declared that the island was "absolutely essential" to US national security.

Trump is now also threatening Colombia. Keystone/AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As justification, Trump referredto the alleged presence of Russian and Chinese warships in the region. Denmark, to which Greenland belongs, is not in a position to tackle this challenge alone.

No intervention in Cuba

Mexico also came into the US President's sights. Trump called on the neighboring country to do more to prevent drug smuggling. "Mexico must get its act together", he said. He had repeatedly offered Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum support from US troops. However, she had hesitated and was "a little scared", according to Trump.

Trump expressed a different view on Cuba. He currently sees no reason for military action there. In his opinion, the regime on the Caribbean island will collapse of its own accord. "I think it will just fall. I don't think we have to do anything," said Trump.

The statements mark a further rhetorical escalation of US foreign policy under Trump. Whether the threats will be followed by concrete steps remains to be seen.