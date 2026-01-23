An entry ban on Russian fighters in Ukraine and much more: A new EU sanctions package is intended to put pressure on Moscow. However, one area that is also important to Germany has been left out.

In light of Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine, EU member states have agreed on a new package of sanctions. According to a statement from the Council of the European Union, the plans include, among other things, further measures targeting Russia’s financial and energy sectors, as well as an entry ban on Russian soldiers.

EU Council President António Costa and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the decision on social media. “At a time when Ukraine has gained military momentum, our sanctions continue to weaken the economic foundations of Russia’s war effort,” von der Leyen wrote on X. Costa stated that it was a “decisive step to increase pressure on Russia.” EU Foreign Affairs Commissioner Kaja Kallas said that work was already underway on the next steps.

To limit Russia’s revenue from oil exports, there are plans to suspend the automatic adjustment of the so-called oil price cap for twelve months. Otherwise, this cap would have to be raised due to increased global market prices resulting from the war in Iran and the extensive blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which would mean more revenue for Russia. According to an EU official, based on the Commission’s calculations, the suspension could cost Russia approximately 3.5 billion euros over the course of a year.

The oil price cap applies to the sale of Russian oil to third countries such as India, China, and Turkey, and was introduced in 2022 in collaboration with the United States, Japan, Canada, and the United Kingdom. To enforce it, companies involved in transporting Russian oil at a price above the cap face sanctions. The regulation targets shipping companies, for example, as well as companies that provide insurance, technical assistance, and financing and brokerage services.

Difficult Negotiations

The agreement was preceded by weeks of difficult negotiations among the member states. Several capitals succeeded in securing concessions or compromises that favored domestic companies. Among other things, they argued that the sanctions should not cause greater economic damage within the EU than in Russia.

This revealed a fundamental dilemma: Given the already very long list of punitive measures, it is becoming increasingly difficult to identify additional sanctions that would have a tangible impact on Russia while, at the same time, having a comparatively minor impact on businesses and people in the EU and in third countries.

Plans for fisheries sanctions have failed for now

One example in this round of sanctions was Greece’s demand—which it pushed through to protect the interests of domestic shipping companies—that a ban on the transport of Russian liquefied natural gas to third countries not be implemented quite as comprehensively as planned, since existing contracts would be exempt for the time being.

In addition, the import restrictions on Alaska pollock from Russia proposed by the European Commission, as well as a ban on cod imports, will not be implemented.

According to EU diplomats, countries such as Germany, Portugal, and France pushed during the negotiations to water down the proposed sanctions. Because even compromise proposals failed to reach a consensus, the proposal was eventually withdrawn entirely. The diplomats said that Germany had been willing to agree to a compromise. However, other member states had made even more far-reaching demands.

In Germany, the Commission’s proposal to reduce imports of Alaska pollock from Russia into the EU by half within two years had raised particular concerns. Given the limited supply, this could have had significant consequences for producers and consumers of fish sticks, gourmet fillets, and other frozen fish dishes. The industry would have faced production cuts, and consumers would have faced higher prices. According to experts, Germany is home to the world’s largest fish stick factories.

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, will not be sanctioned for the time being either—primarily due to pressure from Bulgaria.

Von der Leyen Sees Russia Under Pressure

The proposals for the sanctions package were presented by the European Commission in early June. It also provides for the expansion of export restrictions on goods and technologies used by Russia’s military-industrial complex. In addition, more ships, banks, crypto firms, and oil traders from Russia and supporting countries are being added to the list of entities with which EU companies are prohibited from doing business. According to an EU official, approximately 50 percent of the Russian banking sector is now subject to sanctions. Furthermore, according to a Council statement, the EU is imposing sanctions on eight individuals for spreading Russian war propaganda.

According to the statement, the package also lays the groundwork for a comprehensive visa ban on current and former fighters in the Russian armed forces. Ukraine’s Acting Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha specifically welcomed this first step in a post on X.

At the time, Commission President von der Leyen had said, in response to the push for a visa ban, that Europe should remain closed to anyone involved in the invasion of Ukraine. Regarding the current situation in Russia, she explained that people are mourning the loss of their sons, brothers, and husbands and are also facing a declining standard of living.

The new package of sanctions is the 21st imposed in response to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. The 20th package took effect in April and was also heavily focused on reducing Russia’s revenue from gas and oil sales. It also targeted companies with ties to the Russian defense industry, banks, and other financial service providers.