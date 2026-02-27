Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei does not (yet) consider AI systems reliable enough to control robotic weapons fully autonomously. Bild: IMAGO/Anadolu Agency

The conflict between the AI company Anthropic and the Pentagon is coming to a head: should the US government have the freedom to spy on or even kill people with the help of advanced technology?

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you The AI company Anthropic and the Pentagon are engaged in a power struggle over the military use of artificial intelligence.

The US government is threatening coercive measures if the company does not abandon limits on weapons and surveillance.

The outcome will determine how much control AI companies retain over their technologies in future. Show more

Shortly before a deadline set by the US Department of Defense expires on Friday afternoon (17:01 local time, 23:01 CET), the head of the AI company Anthropic wants to continue to deny the Pentagon unrestricted military use of its technology.

"We cannot in good conscience comply with their request," explained Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei on Thursday. Despite threats from the Pentagon of coercive measures and exclusion from future contracts, he added: "We will not knowingly provide a product that puts American soldiers and civilians at risk."

The AI start-up Anthropic is thus facing an open conflict with the Pentagon over the military use of artificial intelligence. Essentially, the question is whether systems such as the Anthropic language model Claude can also be used for autonomous weapons or comprehensive surveillance - or whether clear limits must apply here.

Meeting with Hegseth leads to escalation

The escalation was triggered by discussions about possible deployment scenarios, such as the defense against a hypothetical nuclear attack, in which the timeframe for action could be limited to seconds. Officials cited this scenario and another in which Claude was used to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro as flashpoints in the escalating conflict between the company and the Pentagon in recent days.

A statement from Anthropic CEO, Dario Amodei, on our discussions with the Department of War.https://t.co/rM77LJejuk — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) February 26, 2026

While the Department of Defense stresses that AI should be available for "all legitimate purposes", company CEO Dario Amodei warns that today's systems are too unreliable to make decisions with deadly consequences and could jeopardize democratic principles. Although Anthropic is prepared to continue its cooperation, it refuses to allow its software to be used for "domestic mass surveillance" or in fully autonomous weapons systems.

A face-to-face meeting between Amodei and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth further exacerbated tensions, as reported by theWashington Post. Government representatives argue that the state should ultimately decide on the use of military technology - not private companies.

Question of power between the state and tech companies

The dispute is seen as a landmark for the growing cooperation between the technology industry and the military. Anthropic has been working on secret networks for the US armed forces since 2024. AI systems are already being used there for analysis, operational planning and cyber defense. At the same time, the government is pushing for greater military use, while developers are warning of ethical risks.

Specifically, the Pentagon is threatening to classify Anthropic as a "supply chain security risk". The US government usually gives such a rating to companies from countries that the US considers to be enemies, writes the Washington Post. If this now applies to Anthropic, the company could no longer receive government contracts in future and suffer considerable reputational damage.

Anthropic was founded in 2021 by former employees of the AI company OpenAI. While OpenAI is much better known to the general public through its chatbot ChatGPT, Anthropic's Chat Claude is aimed at programmers and companies for whom data security, among other things, is important.

Amodei has so far steadfastly maintained that Anthropic sets clear boundaries around autonomous weapons systems and surveillance - a stance that has earned it the support of its employees and could serve as a recruiting tool for idealistic engineers as the company heads towards an expected IPO.

Criticism of the Trump administration did not go down well

Experts also see political tensions behind the conflict. Company executives have repeatedly clashed publicly with the White House. For example, Anthropic criticized central AI positions of the US government. Amodei disapproved of the Trump administration's efforts to enable the export of American AI chips to China. On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, he compared this policy to the "sale of nuclear weapons to North Korea".

"There's a subliminal message that Anthropic is not aligned with the MAGA agenda," Steven Feldstein, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment who researches the use of AI in war, told the Washington Post. "This is as much a political fight as it is a question of military deployment."

According to experts, the outcome of the conflict could significantly influence the development of the growing relationship between the AI industry and the US military and signal to other leading companies that the price of cooperation with the Pentagon could be the loss of control over their innovations, according to the newspaper's analysis.

AI influences people's decisions

So far, only one point remains undisputed: decisions on the use of nuclear weapons should continue to be made by humans. Nevertheless, AI could have a decisive influence on target selection, threat analysis and reaction speed in the future - and thus indirectly help decide between life and death.

AI chooses nuclear strike in 95% of war simulations



Artificial intelligence systems from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google used nuclear weapons in 95% of simulated geopolitical crises.



The models played 21 war games, made 329 moves, and generated around 780,000 words explaining… pic.twitter.com/iy8fQnOOtQ — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 26, 2026

In a recent nuclear war simulation conducted at King's College London, many leading language models, including versions of ChatGPT, Claude and Google's Gemini, quickly came out in favor of launching nuclear warheads.

This could influence a person's decision to launch, Paul Dean, vice president of the global nuclear program at the nonprofit Nuclear Threat Initiative, told the Washington Post. "It's not simply a matter of making sure a human is involved in the decision-making process," Dean said. "Rather, the question is to what extent AI will influence that human decision-making."

