The AI company Anthropic is openly taking on the US government. IMAGO/VCG

The AI company Anthropic has banned the US military from using its technology for autonomous weapons and mass surveillance - and has been booted out by the Pentagon as a result. The company is taking this to court.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US company Anthropic has filed a lawsuit against the US government in the dispute over the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for the US military.

In the 48-page statement of claim, Anthropic demands that the Pentagon's classification as a "security risk" be withdrawn.

Anthropic and the US military are in dispute over the use of AI for autonomous weapons and surveillance: the AI company wants to stop this. Show more

The AI company Anthropic is going to court in its dispute with the Pentagon over the use of artificial intelligence in the military. Anthropic is taking legal action against the classification as a supply chain risk to national security, which largely excludes the company from government contracts.

Anthropic insists that the company's AI models must not be used for mass surveillance of Americans or in autonomous weapons systems. The Department of Defense, on the other hand, demanded the rights for "any lawful use".

AI chooses nuclear strike in 95% of war simulations



Artificial intelligence systems from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google used nuclear weapons in 95% of simulated geopolitical crises.



The models played 21 war games, made 329 moves, and generated around 780,000 words explaining… pic.twitter.com/iy8fQnOOtQ — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 26, 2026

Anthropic argues in the lawsuit that the US government's actions violate the company's right to freedom of expression because it is being punished for its principles. It is highly unusual for a US company to be declared a "supply chain risk to national security".

President Donald Trump ordered all US federal agencies to stop using Anthropic technology. Anthropic was previously the only AI company whose software was also approved for use in the US military, which is classified as confidential.

OpenAI wants to replace Anthropic

Following the dispute with Anthropic, ChatGPT developer OpenAI reached an agreement with the Pentagon. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman agreed to the terms of the ministry, but later assured that there should be technical hurdles to its use for mass surveillance in the US. The head of robotics at OpenAI, Caitlin Kalinowski, resigned at the weekend in protest against the deal.

A statement from Anthropic CEO, Dario Amodei, on our discussions with the Department of War.https://t.co/rM77LJejuk — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) February 26, 2026

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei warns that artificial intelligence makes it possible to automatically compile data on individual people scattered across the network on a large scale to create a detailed picture of their lives. At the same time, AI is not yet reliable enough to be used in fully autonomous weapons. "We will not knowingly deliver a product that puts America's warfighters and civilians at risk," Amodei wrote in a blog post.