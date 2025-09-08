Tokyo simulates an eruption of the famous Mount Fuji volcano in a video created by artificial intelligence. The aim is to warn the population of the possible consequences.

Adrian Kammer

The population in Japan should be prepared for such a scenario.

The video was created with the help of artificial intelligence.

Mount Fuji last erupted in 1707.

At present, such a catastrophe is considered rather unlikely. Show more

Mount Fuji is an active volcano located 135 kilometers from the Japanese capital. The last time it erupted was in 1707. The ejected ash caused the roofs of houses in Tokyo to collapse and destroyed large parts of the crops. The city administration's simulation assumes an eruption of a similar magnitude.

The published video shows how the city would suffer from the consequences of the natural disaster. Tokyo wants to educate the population and prepare them for a worst-case scenario. Among other things, it is recommended to stock up on supplies for several days and to have dust masks and protective goggles ready.

According to experts, there are currently no signs of an imminent eruption of Mount Fuji.

