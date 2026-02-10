Due to the US oil embargo, Cuba has suspended refueling of aircraft, among other austerity measures. dpa

Cuba has run out of fuel due to the US oil embargo: Air Canada stops flights, Air Europa has to refuel in the Dominican Republic. Can you still visit the island?

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US oil blockade against Cuba is leading to a fuel shortage, causing Air Canada to suspend its flights to the island for the time being.

Other airlines such as Air Europa and Iberia are reacting with detours or ticket refunds instead of suspending their connections altogether.

Cuba has not received any more oil from Venezuela since December, and Mexico has also stopped its deliveries, which is putting a heavy strain on the island's economy. Show more

The US oil blockade against socialist Cuba is having an impact on air traffic. Due to fuel shortages, the Canadian airline Air Canada has suspended its flights to Cuba for the time being, as the company announced. In the coming days, only empty Air Canada planes will fly to the Caribbean island to take around 3,000 customers out of the country according to the regular flight schedule.

Canadians make up the majority of tourists visiting the island. "Air Canada will continue to monitor the situation to determine an appropriate resumption of normal flight operations to Cuba at a later date," the airline announced.

The Cuban government had previously informed international airlines that refueling on the island would no longer be possible from Tuesday as a result of the US oil embargo, according to media reports citing pilots and airlines. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also warned of a shortage of kerosene at the airport in the Cuban capital Havana.

No more oil from Venezuela

Other airlines have taken precautionary measures - without completely suspending flights. Air Europa, for example, is planning to stop over in the neighboring Dominican Republic to refuel, as the Spanish newspaper "El País" reported. Iberia is offering refunds and ticket exchanges - as is Air Canada.

Washington has been exerting considerable pressure on Cuba's communist government for weeks. The country has not received any more oil from Venezuela since December, as US President Donald Trump ordered a complete blockade for sanctioned oil tankers with deliveries from the South American sister state. Trump then also threatened to impose tariffs on Cuba's oil suppliers. Mexico, most recently Cuba's largest oil supplier, stopped its deliveries. The oil embargo is a hard blow for Cuba's badly battered economy.