7.53 pm

Following the suspected sabotage of an underwater cable in the Baltic Sea, the Finnish police have seized the suspected tanker "Eagle S". The ship was escorted to the port of Kilpilahti for further investigations, the police said. The tanker had previously been lying in the sea off the Finnish coast.

Damage was discovered on the Estlink 2 power cable between Finland and Estonia on Christmas Day. The Finnish authorities suspect that the anchor of the oil tanker "Eagle S", which had set sail from St. Petersburg in Russia, had damaged the cable running along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. Finland therefore stopped the tanker and escorted it into Finnish waters.

The oil tanker "Eagle S" is brought to an anchorage. Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva/dpa

The Finnish authorities are investigating on suspicion of "serious sabotage". Just a month ago, two important telecommunications cables were damaged within a few hours of each other in the Baltic Sea; in this case, a Chinese freighter came under suspicion.

Finnish investigators suspect that the suspected tanker "Eagle S" belongs to the so-called Russian shadow fleet, which Russia uses to circumvent the oil embargo imposed two years ago in the course of the war in Ukraine. For the shadow fleet, Russia uses tankers sailing under a foreign flag to export crude oil and oil products regardless of international sanctions.