Here an airplane is about to crash into the passenger boarding bridge. X

At Shanghai Hongqiao Airport, an Airbus collided with a passenger boarding bridge while taxiing. No one was injured, but the incident raises questions about the technology.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you At Shanghai Hongqiao Airport, an Airbus A350 collided with a passenger boarding bridge while taxiing after landing. An investigation into the cause is underway.

The aircraft was probably unable to stop in time due to a defect in the braking system and crashed into the bridge with its wing and engine.

Despite the incident, there were no injuries; all passengers were able to leave the aircraft safely. Show more

There was an incident at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport on Saturday. China Eastern Airlines flight MU5406, an Airbus A350-941, had landed on schedule from Chengdu (Shuangliu International Airport) and was taxiing to the gate. During the final phase of taxiing, the aircraft collided with a passenger boarding bridge. The incident occurred around midday and the authorities have launched an investigation into the exact cause of the accident.

According to initial findings, the aircraft was apparently unable to stop in time. A technical defect, presumably in the braking system, prevented it from braking in time. The left wing and the engine area of the aircraft crashed into the passenger boarding bridge. The left wing and the bridge in particular were damaged.

Witnesses and passengers described the situation as a "brief but unsettling experience". Some reported a jolt in the cabin. Despite the collision, no injuries were reported and all passengers were able to leave the aircraft safely.