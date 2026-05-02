There was an incident at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport on Saturday. China Eastern Airlines flight MU5406, an Airbus A350-941, had landed on schedule from Chengdu (Shuangliu International Airport) and was taxiing to the gate. During the final phase of taxiing, the aircraft collided with a passenger boarding bridge. The incident occurred around midday and the authorities have launched an investigation into the exact cause of the accident.
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According to initial findings, the aircraft was apparently unable to stop in time. A technical defect, presumably in the braking system, prevented it from braking in time. The left wing and the engine area of the aircraft crashed into the passenger boarding bridge. The left wing and the bridge in particular were damaged.
Witnesses and passengers described the situation as a "brief but unsettling experience". Some reported a jolt in the cabin. Despite the collision, no injuries were reported and all passengers were able to leave the aircraft safely.