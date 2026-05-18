On Saturday, a Croatia Airlines Airbus comes off the runway during take-off. There were 130 passengers and five crew members on board. The incident was filmed by a man.

Nicole Agostini

When a Croatia Airlines Airbus A220-300 left the runway for unknown reasons during take-off on Saturday, panic spread on board. The plane drives straight into the grass at Splits Airport and rams into signs and lights.

A passenger films the dramatic moment and publishes the video on social media.

The plane was supposed to fly from Split to Frankfurt and was safely stopped by the five crew members after the take-off was aborted. All 130 passengers were evacuated unharmed.

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