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Plane suddenly in the grass Airbus goes off the runway during take-off - passenger films dramatic moment

Nicole Agostini

18.5.2026

On Saturday, a Croatia Airlines Airbus comes off the runway during take-off. There were 130 passengers and five crew members on board. The incident was filmed by a man.

18.05.2026, 15:14

When a Croatia Airlines Airbus A220-300 left the runway for unknown reasons during take-off on Saturday, panic spread on board. The plane drives straight into the grass at Splits Airport and rams into signs and lights.

A passenger films the dramatic moment and publishes the video on social media.

The plane was supposed to fly from Split to Frankfurt and was safely stopped by the five crew members after the take-off was aborted. All 130 passengers were evacuated unharmed.

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