US President Donald Trump will soon have a third aircraft carrier at his disposal should he decide to intervene militarily in the war with Iran. The "USS Gerald R. Ford" is to set sail from the US East Coast for Europe, as announced by the US Navy. The trip across the Atlantic had been planned for some time, but the presence of the aircraft carrier would give Trump further military options should the worst come to the worst.
The "USS Ford" had already been on a special mission in the eastern Mediterranean following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. The US wanted to signal its military strength and back up its ally Israel. The US Navy already has the aircraft carrier "USS Carl Vinson" in the Arabian Sea and is sending the "USS Nimitz" to the region from the Indo-Pacific.