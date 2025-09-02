After an incident over Los Angeles, Delta pays almost 80 million dollars. sda

Five years after the fuel incident over Los Angeles, Delta Air Lines has reached an agreement with local residents. The airline is paying almost 80 million dollars in compensation - but continues to deny having made a mistake.

Sven Ziegler

The spectacular incident in January 2020 has had legal repercussions for Delta Air Lines. As reported by CBS, the US airline agreed on a settlement payment of 78.75 million dollars after years of legal proceedings.

At the time, flight DL89 had taken off from Los Angeles to Shanghai in a Boeing 777-200 when an engine failed shortly after take-off. The crew decided to return to LAX airport immediately and dumped large quantities of fuel - almost 57,000 liters in total.

The problem: the jet fuel was not released over the sea, but at an altitude of only around 600 meters above densely populated districts of Los Angeles and Orange County. Schools, gardens and houses were wetted, and several dozen people - including children - required medical treatment.

Delta still sees no blame

Residents then filed a lawsuit. They accused Delta of dumping the fuel unnecessarily deep and over a populated area. After deducting court and legal costs, around 50.6 million dollars are now to be paid out to those affected. Owners of around 38,000 properties will receive an average of just under 900 dollars, while around 160,000 residents will receive around 100 dollars.

To this day, Delta emphasizes that the crew acted in the interests of safety. An overload landing was too dangerous and there was a risk that the second engine could also fail. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investigated the incident and cleared the crew of any wrongdoing.

Why did the airline agree anyway? Delta explained that it wanted to avoid the uncertainties and costs of a lawsuit. However, the airline is sticking to its position that no fault was committed.