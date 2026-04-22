A so-called HUD put the pilot out of action. IMAGO/Depositphotos

An unusual incident caused a stir at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on April 8: shortly after take-off, a head-up display on a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700 came loose and hit the captain in the head.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On April 8, a head-up display on a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700 in Las Vegas came loose shortly after take-off and hit the captain on the head.

The first officer took control, declared an emergency and landed the aircraft safely after around 17 minutes.

The captain required medical treatment and had to be removed from the aircraft in a wheelchair; the cause of the accident is being investigated. Show more

It is rare for a pilot to drop out in the middle of a flight - and when they do, it is usually for health reasons. However, the incident at Southwest Airlines on April 8 had an unusual cause: a head-up display came loose immediately after take-off and hit the captain of the Boeing 737-700 with the registration number N200WN on the head, reports the specialist portal "Simple Flying".

Head-up displays project important flight data such as speed and altitude directly into the pilot's field of vision. The glass panel itself is lightweight, but the entire unit weighs several kilograms - enough to cause considerable damage.

Co-pilot reacts calmly

After the impact, the first officer immediately took control of the aircraft. At an altitude of around 2,100 meters, he declared an emergency and initiated the return to Las Vegas. After around 17 minutes, the plane landed safely. The injured captain required medical treatment and had to be removed from the aircraft in a wheelchair. Nothing is known about passengers on board or other injured persons.

Nothing is yet known about the exact defect that caused the display to become detached. Southwest Airlines has not yet commented publicly on the incident.

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