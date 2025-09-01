The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, will resume his work on Wednesday after falling ill. sda (Archivbild)

Former Federal Councillor Alain Berset was admitted to hospital on Saturday, but is expected to be back at work on Wednesday. It is still not known why the Secretary General of the Council of Europe had to go to hospital.

Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset will resume his duties in Strasbourg on Wednesday. This was announced by the Council of Europe's press service on Monday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. The former Federal Councillor was admitted to hospital on Saturday night.

The Council of Europe announced the former Federal Councillor's hospitalization on Saturday and stated that his condition was not a cause for concern. As a precautionary measure, however, Berset must remain under observation for a few days, it said.

The organization did not provide any details on the causes of the hospital stay or whether Berset had returned to Switzerland. On his return to office, the Secretary-General will attend the meeting of ministerial delegates.

53-year-old Berset was elected Secretary General of the Council of Europe in June 2024. The former SP Federal Councillor is the first Swiss in this role. The Fribourg native stepped down from the federal government at the end of 2023 after twelve years in office.