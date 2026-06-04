In the Albanian capital Tirana, a large crowd has demonstrated against a real estate project on the Adriatic coast backed by a company owned by US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

The crowd marched in front of the office of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and demanded a halt to the construction project near the village of Zvernec, as reported by the Albanian state news agency ATA.

The planned construction sites are part of the nature reserve around the Narta lagoon in the Vjosa river delta, one of the most important wetlands in Albania. Conservationists fear that the planned construction of luxury hotels, villa complexes and leisure facilities on an area of 45 hectares could cause lasting damage to the sensitive ecosystem in the Vjosa delta. This includes resting and breeding areas for flamingos, herons and other birds.

There were also clashes with the police on the fringes of the rally on Wednesday evening. They used water cannons to push demonstrators away. The media reports did not mention any arrests or injuries.

No end in sight

In an interview with the US news channel CNN, quoted by Albanian media, Rama said that the concerns expressed by the demonstrators were based on "misinformation and false reports". These were being spread via social media. He categorically ruled out the possibility of the project being halted, as the demonstrators are demanding.

The general contractor for the project is Affinity Partners, the company behind Kushner. The project is to cover an area near Zvernec and the offshore island of Sazan. The investment sum is said to amount to 1.4 billion euros. The first protest in Tirana took place on May 30. Opponents of the project have been taking to the streets every day since Monday. Another demonstration is planned for today.