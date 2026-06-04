In Tirana, people are protesting daily against a billion-euro project on the Adriatic. Conservationists warn of damage to the Vjosa Delta, the government is sticking to its plans.

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No time? blue News summarizes for itself Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and the company Affinity Partners are planning a 1.3 billion Swiss franc construction project in a nature reserve on the Adriatic coast.

Protests have been taking place in Tirana for days, which have also led to violence.

"We swam to the island and went hiking": How Ivanka Trump discovered the island that is part of the project. Show more

In the Albanian capital of Tirana, a large crowd demonstrated against a real estate project on the Adriatic coast backed by a company owned by US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

"Albania is not for sale" and "Ivanka, go home" are written on banners with Donald Trump's daughter in mind, while the demonstrators chant "Stop the project".

No stomach for Trump and Kushner: protest on June 3 in Tirana. KEYSTONE

The crowd marched in front of the office of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and demanded a halt to the construction project near the village of Zvernec, as reported by the Albanian state news agency ATA. The projected construction areas are part of the nature reserve around the Narta lagoon in the Vjosa river delta, one of the most important wetlands in Albania.

Marked: Location of the Narta lagoon on the Adriatic coast. Google Earth

Conservationists fear that the planned construction of luxury hotels, villa complexes and leisure facilities on an area of 45 hectares could cause lasting damage to the sensitive ecosystem in the Vjosa delta. This includes resting and breeding areas for flamingos, herons and other birds.

The police deployed water cannons on June 3. KEYSTONE

There were also clashes with the police on the fringes of the rally yesterday evening. They used water cannons to push demonstrators away. The media reports did not mention any arrests or injuries.

No end in sight

In an interview with the US news channel CNN, quoted by Albanian media, Rama said that the concerns expressed by the demonstrators were based on "misinformation and false reports".

A coastal development project linked to Jared Kushner is facing resistance in Albania. The government says the project will transform the nation, but environmental campaigners and critics oppose it. n.pr/4uZY9gX



[image or embed] — NPR (@npr.org) 4. Juni 2026 um 10:05

These were being spread via social media. He categorically ruled out the possibility of the project being halted, as the protesters are demanding. The general contractor for the project is Affinity Partners, the company behind Kushner.

The project is to cover an area near Zvernec and the offshore island of Sazan. The investment sum is said to amount to 1.3 billion Swiss francs. The first protest in Tirana took place on May 30. Opponents of the project have been taking to the streets every day since June 1. Another demonstration is planned for today.

What Ivanka Trump says

Ivanka Trump spoke about the construction project in an interview. She said she noticed the 1,400-hectare private island when she was on a friend's yacht with her husband. "We swam to the island and went hiking - barefoot up the hill. And we were simply enchanted."

🇺🇸🇦🇱 US President daughter Ivanka Trump spoke in a new interview about her $1.5 billion luxury resort on Sazan Island in southern Albania.



She said she discovered the island after swimming to it.



According to Trump, this project is the culmination of her work. pic.twitter.com/cDADT4Zs9e — kos_data (@kos_data) June 2, 2026

For years, Kushner and she had worked to "realize" and "transform" the "potential" of the island. "Despite its size, it's not even a business for me," says the 44-year-old enthusiastically. The 8 kilometers of beach opposite the island were also part of the construction project. "It feels more like a challenge."

Location of the island of Sazan. Google Earth

She has hired the best architects to realize her "vision", says Ivanka Trump: "Their integrity is absolute." It will take years to turn all her ideas into reality, she added.