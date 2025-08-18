5.27 pm

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul is demanding that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin agree to a ceasefire as a prerequisite for the planned two-way meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. Following the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Zelensky, Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other European heads of state and government in the White House, "someone has to move. And that is President Putin," said the CDU politician during a visit to the base of the US 7th Fleet in Yokosuka, Japan.

A peace agreement requires strong security guarantees for Ukraine, Wadephul emphasized. "We and the Americans are ready for this. It also remains clear: the weapons must finally fall silent." When asked what such guarantees could look like, he replied: "Together with the United States, we are ready as European partners to issue these security guarantees and make them effective." First, however, Putin must be willing to "negotiate in a truly substantive manner and, above all, to enter into a ceasefire".

The security guarantees must be so effective "that Ukraine can rely on being safe and not being attacked again", said Wadephul. "Then Ukraine will have to think very carefully about what negotiations it conducts and what outcome it can accept." The minister called it a decisive step that it had been possible to "come to the conclusion with Trump that the United States of America will participate in these security guarantees. This is, so to speak, a basic prerequisite for them to be effective."