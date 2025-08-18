Ukraine summit at the White House All about the historic summit night +++ Selensky ready to meet Putin
Valérie Glutz
19.8.2025
Volodymyr Zelensky is coming to the White House for talks. Can an exchange with Trump lead to the end of the war in Ukraine? blue News tickers live.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Following his meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska, US President Donald Trump will receive Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
- The meeting will take place on August 18 at the White House.
- At 7.15 p.m. Swiss time (1.15 p.m. local time), only Selensky will initially meet Trump. Other European leaders will join them later.
-
LivetickerNew posts
-
Liveticker closed
-
5.27 pm
Wadephul demands Putin agree to ceasefire
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul is demanding that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin agree to a ceasefire as a prerequisite for the planned two-way meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. Following the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Zelensky, Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other European heads of state and government in the White House, "someone has to move. And that is President Putin," said the CDU politician during a visit to the base of the US 7th Fleet in Yokosuka, Japan.
A peace agreement requires strong security guarantees for Ukraine, Wadephul emphasized. "We and the Americans are ready for this. It also remains clear: the weapons must finally fall silent." When asked what such guarantees could look like, he replied: "Together with the United States, we are ready as European partners to issue these security guarantees and make them effective." First, however, Putin must be willing to "negotiate in a truly substantive manner and, above all, to enter into a ceasefire".
The security guarantees must be so effective "that Ukraine can rely on being safe and not being attacked again", said Wadephul. "Then Ukraine will have to think very carefully about what negotiations it conducts and what outcome it can accept." The minister called it a decisive step that it had been possible to "come to the conclusion with Trump that the United States of America will participate in these security guarantees. This is, so to speak, a basic prerequisite for them to be effective."
-
4:30 p.m.
Trump: We'll know more in a week or two
After US President Donald Trump announced preparations for a face-to-face meeting between Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, he expressed optimism following the Ukraine summit at the White House on Monday evening. "In a week or two, we'll know if we can solve the problem or if this terrible fighting will continue," said Trump.
As the US press has repeatedly noted, "two weeks" is one of President Trump's favorite units of time. It can mean something - or nothing at all.
Trump, who had repeatedly boasted during his election campaign that he would be able to settle Russia's war in Ukraine within a day, said on Monday that the situation was far more complicated than he had ever thought. Nevertheless, the outstanding issues were not "overly complex", Trump claimed, despite all the complexity.
-
4 o'clock
Trump: "Preparing two-way meeting" - Kremlin rebuffs
US President Donald Trump says he is preparing a meeting between Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. The Republican wrote this on his Truth Social platform after a phone call with Putin. Only then should there be a three-way meeting, which he would also attend, Trump added.
According to negotiating circles at the Ukraine summit in Washington, the bilateral meeting had been proposed by Putin. The time and place are still to be clarified.
In contrast, Putin's foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov initially only said that the previous direct negotiations between Moscow and Kiev should be conducted at a higher level than before. He did not speak of a meeting of the presidents, but of delegations. Selensky repeatedly criticized the fact that the Moscow negotiators had nothing to decide. He therefore called for direct talks with Putin.
According to Ushakov, the phone call lasted 40 minutes. According to him, Putin thanked Trump for his efforts to end the war in Ukraine.
-
3.28 a.m.
Ukraine and Russia report mutual attacks
Parallel to talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in the USA, the Russian military attacked targets in central and southern Ukraine with drones and missiles. According to the Ukrainian air force and military observers, the focus was on the central Ukrainian region of Poltava, in particular the industrial city of Kremenchuk. Several dozen drones and at least two ballistic missiles were fired at the region. In addition, a ballistic missile was reportedly fired at a target in the southern Ukrainian region of Odessa. No information about damage or casualties has yet been released.
Ukrainian drone attacks were again recorded in the Russian Volga region. Citing the governor of the Volgograd region, Andrey Botsharov, Russian media reported fires caused by drone debris falling on the site of an oil refinery. A hospital was also damaged. There were no injuries. According to reports, flight operations at Volgograd airport were temporarily suspended due to the threat of drone flights.
-
3.01 a.m.
Von der Leyen thanks Trump for his commitment to Ukrainian children
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has thanked US President Donald Trump for his efforts on behalf of children abducted from Ukraine. "I thank US President Donald Trump for his clear commitment today to ensure that these children are reunited with their loved ones," von der Leyen wrote on Platform X after the Ukraine summit at the White House. "The human cost of this war must end. And that means that every single Ukrainian child abducted by Russia must be returned to their family."
The human cost of this war must end.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) August 18, 2025
And that means every single Ukrainian child abducted by Russia must be returned to their families.
I thank @POTUS for his clear commitment today to ensuring these children are reunited with their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/bRyS83Sdxr
Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform that he had spoken about the "massive worldwide problem of missing children". This is an important issue for him and the First Lady, Melania Trump. It is at the top of the list and "the world will work together to solve it and hopefully bring them home to their families", Trump said.
According to Ukrainian figures, more than 19,000 children and young people have been abducted from Russian-occupied territories. However, during direct negotiations with Russia in Turkey, Kiev only presented a list of 339 minors whose return the Ukrainian side is demanding. Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations and officially declared its willingness to investigate the cases in question. Numerous children have since returned to Ukrainian custody.
-
2.52 p.m.
Macron is skeptical about Putin's planned meeting with Selenskyj
French President Emmanuel Macron is cautious about the planned meeting between Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. The planned meeting was a step forward and he could not anticipate the results, Macron said after the international Ukraine talks in Washington. "Do I think they could be conclusive? I remain very cautious."
Macron emphasized that the work is far from done. He was far from announcing a victory. However, agreement had now been reached between Europeans, Ukraine and the USA. Nevertheless, Macron emphasized once again: "For my part, I have the greatest doubts about the authenticity of the Russian president's desire for peace. Because as long as he thinks he can win with war, he will do so." Putin's ultimate goal is to take as much territory as possible.
US President Donald Trump believes that Putin wants a peace agreement, Macron said. "But if the process is rejected, we are also all agreed to say that you have to increase the sanctions and in any case have an attitude that puts more pressure on the Russian side to come back to the field of negotiations."
With regard to the central issue of security guarantees, Macron emphasized the need for a strong Ukraine. In his view, this also includes reassurance troops on land, in the air and at sea.
-
2.49 pm
Rutte: Talking about details of the security guarantees for Ukraine
Following the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other European partners, Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte has said that discussions are underway on promises of protection for Ukraine similar to those between the Nato states. In an interview with US broadcaster Fox News after the summit in Washington, Rutte said that the USA had declared its intention to participate in a concept of security guarantees for Ukraine - Article 5-like guarantees were being discussed.
"What we are discussing here are security guarantees for Ukraine under Article 5," he said. "And what exactly these will entail will now be discussed in more detail." Rutte emphasized that it was not about NATO membership for Ukraine. There was no mention of the deployment of ground troops in Washington. Rutte described the meeting in the White House as a success.
Selenskyj calls for a guarantee of assistance from the West along the lines of Article 5 of the Nato Treaty. Before the summit, he had said that security guarantees based on the NATO model were essential for ending the war. Article 5 of the NATO treaty stipulates that the alliance partners can count on the support of the allies in the event of an attack and that an attack on one member is regarded as an attack on all.
-
2.19 pm
Trump wants a quick two-way meeting between Putin and Zelenskyi
Following the Ukraine summit at the White House in Washington, US President Donald Trump is now seeking a two-way meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. This would be followed by a three-way meeting, which he would also attend, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
According to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the Zelensky-Putin meeting is planned within the next two weeks. "Such a summit is only conceivable if the weapons are silent," he also emphasized. Selensky, on the other hand, declared in Washington that he was prepared to meet Putin without preconditions.
-
2.07 a.m.
Selensky willing to meet with Putin without preconditions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has declared his willingness to meet with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin without preconditions. "I think that we need to meet without any preconditions and think about how this path to ending the war could continue," said Zelensky after the summit with US President Donald Trump and European heads of state and government in Washington.
Selenskyj, however, cashed in on the call for a ceasefire ahead of a meeting with Putin after the talks. "I think we need to meet without any preconditions and think about how this path to ending the war could continue," he said. "We are ready for any format." At the same time, he said that the demand for a ceasefire as a precondition for peace negotiations was justified.
Trump said at his meeting with Selenskyj that he liked the concept of a ceasefire because it would immediately stop the killing of people. "But we can work on a deal where we aim for a peace agreement." At a meeting with the Europeans at the Ukrainian embassy in Washington, Selensky had previously emphasized: "Ukraine is ready for a real ceasefire and the establishment of a new security architecture."
France's head of state Emmanuel Macron believes a three-way meeting between Trump, Putin and Zelenskyi is crucial. "The idea of a trilateral meeting is very important because it is the only way to solve this," he said. A robust and long-lasting peace is needed. He believed that a quadripartite meeting would probably also be necessary as a result - with the participation of Europe.
-
1.46 p.m.
Circles: Consultants to draw up security guarantees
Following the Ukraine summit in Washington, the foreign and security policy advisors of the European allies are to work out possible security guarantees for Ukraine together with the USA. This should happen "very soon", according to German government circles.
Discussions between the advisors should focus on topics such as arming Ukraine, air defense and a possible military presence in Ukraine after peace with Russia.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had said that the Europeans had very much welcomed Trump's announcement to give Ukraine security guarantees. These security guarantees would have required a very long and intensive discussion. "There will therefore be corresponding security guarantees for Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi had said before the summit that NATO-style security guarantees were essential to ending the war.
-
Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 1:30 a.m.
Merz: Expectations for Ukraine summit exceeded
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has given a positive assessment of the Ukraine summit at the White House in Washington. "My expectations were actually not only met, but exceeded," said the CDU politician after the talks. He did not want to hide the fact that he had not been sure that the meeting would go as planned. "It could have gone differently."
These were "fateful days for Ukraine and for Europe", said Merz. The talks with US President Donald Trump had been very open. Real negotiations could only take place at a summit in which Ukraine also took part. "Such a summit is only conceivable if the weapons are silent," emphasized the Chancellor. There had been a very intensive discussion in the White House on security guarantees for Ukraine following a peace agreement. "We very much welcomed President Trump's announcement that he would give Ukraine security guarantees."
The question of who would participate in these security guarantees and to what extent would have to be discussed between the European partners and the US government. "It is absolutely clear that the whole of Europe should participate," said Merz. Germany had "a great responsibility" to do this. To what extent would have to be discussed in Europe and in the coalition in Berlin - "right up to the question of whether we might have to take decisions here that require a mandate". However, it is too early to give a definitive answer.
Mandatory decisions mean that the German Bundestag decides to send Bundeswehr soldiers to Ukraine.
-
11.58 pm
Ukraine wants to buy US weapons for 100 billion dollars, according to report
According to a media report, Ukraine wants to secure security guarantees from the USA following a peace agreement with Russia by purchasing US weapons worth 100 billion dollars. The purchase is to be financed by Europe, reports the "Financial Times" newspaper, citing a document it has received. According to the proposal, Ukraine and the USA also want to conclude an agreement worth 50 billion dollars for the joint production of drones with Ukrainian companies.
-
11.13 pm
Trump calls Putin
US President Donald Trump has interrupted his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other European heads of state and government for a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was announced on Monday by negotiating circles several hours after the meeting had begun.
BILD reports that Trump allegedly interrupted talks with European leaders to call Putin. The negotiations are expected to resume afterward. pic.twitter.com/TuYPabcVaK— NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) August 18, 2025
-
10.53 pm
Trump: Decision lies with Selenskyj and the people of Ukraine
US President Donald Trump has assured that there will be no solution to the war in Ukraine against the will of the country. Trump wants to organize a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. He had the feeling that the two could come to an agreement. At the same time, Trump said: "Ultimately, it's a decision that only President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people can make - in cooperation with President Putin."
At the meeting with Zelensky and European leaders in Washington, Trump also reiterated that they would also discuss a "territory swap". Zelenskyi and other Ukrainian politicians always emphasize that the territorial unity of the country is enshrined in the constitution. Zelenskyi has now said that sensitive issues such as territories should be discussed at a three-way meeting with Putin and Trump.
-
10:48 p.m.
Glitch in the social media team of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz
In the middle of negotiations on the future of Ukraine in Washington, the social media team of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz published a tweet on X suggesting that the meeting was over. There must be a ceasefire, it says - although this is currently still being negotiated among top European politicians and common positions are being sought. The tweet was deleted after a few seconds.
-
10.31 pm
Rutte: Trump's pledge for security guarantees a breakthrough
Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte sees US President Donald Trump's promises of protection for Ukraine as crucial for a possible peace in the Ukraine war. The fact that Trump has said he is willing to participate in security guarantees is a big step, Rutte said at the Ukraine summit, addressing the US president in public with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj and European allies. "This really is a breakthrough, and that makes all the difference. Thank you for that too."
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said afterwards that it was indeed good to hear that they were working on security guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5 standby clause.
According to the head of the EU Commission, Trump had also previously signaled that he would participate in a pledge of protection for Ukraine similar to that of the NATO states among themselves. Article 5 of the NATO treaty stipulates that the alliance partners can count on the support of the allies in the event of an attack and that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all members.
-
10.11 p.m.
Macron calls for European participation in Ukraine talks
French President Emmanuel Macron has called for European representatives to be involved in future talks between Ukraine, Russia and the USA. "I think we probably need a quadripartite meeting next," said Macron at the meeting with US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European heads of state and government at the White House.
"When we talk about security guarantees, we are talking about the security of the entire European continent," Macron added. Trump had previously announced that the USA would participate in security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a peace agreement. Although the Europeans would form "the first line of defense, (...) we will also help them," said the US president.
President Macron:— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 18, 2025
When we speak about security guarantees, we speak about the whole security of the European continent and this is why we are all united here with Ukraine on this matter...
And in order to have such a long-standing peace for Ukraine and for the whole continent,… pic.twitter.com/p5zdr47ZLO
-
22:02
Selenskyj: US security guarantees very important
Following his one-on-one meeting with US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi described the security guarantees for his country as a priority for peace with Russia. "It is very important that the United States sends a strong signal and is ready for these security guarantees," said Zelenskyi. Furthermore, security in Ukraine also depends on the European allies.
Selensky described a conversation with Trump as good, saying that he had spoken to him about many sensitive points. Ukraine wants to end the war, Selensky emphasized. He also hoped that Trump would help with humanitarian issues such as the repatriation of children and young people abducted by Russia.
Selensky emphasized that he would like to have the US President present at a possible meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. The US President wanted to help organize the summit. Although Putin has said several times that he would be willing to meet with Zelensky, he has repeatedly stated as a condition that fundamental issues must be clarified in advance. Putin shows no real interest in such a summit.
-
21:24
Trump concludes the round of talks
"We have to do everything we can to achieve peace," Trump concludes. Trump says that we will know in one to two weeks whether the war can be ended. He did not explicitly mention Ukrainian territorial cessions to Russia. There was also no further mention of guarantees of protection. Trump thanks all participating heads of state and government and bids farewell to the media representatives.
Trump believes that in a week or two it will be clear whether the war can be ended— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 18, 2025
Where would we be without two weeks? Legend! pic.twitter.com/ya16t0dycf
-
21:20
Starmer takes the floor
The Briton emphasized the importance for Europe in resolving the conflict. "This war in Ukraine also has a major impact on Europe and the UK." Starmer continues: "When we talk about security, we're not just talking about Ukraine, we're also talking about the security of Europe."
It is slowly becoming clear how the distribution of seats should be assessed: Alongside Trump, the pranksters Macron and Meloni. Out of his reach on the sidelines: the pressure makers Merz and British Prime Minister Starmer makes it clear that it's not just about Ukraine: "This war in Ukraine has major implications" - "also for Europe and the UK. Starmer makes it clear: "When we talk about security, we're not just talking about Ukraine, we're also talking about the security of Europe."
Prime Minister Keir Starmer:— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 18, 2025
When we talk about security, we're talking about security not just of Ukraine, we're talking about the security of Europe and the United Kingdom as well, which is why this is such an important issue. pic.twitter.com/P4aUxYpWMx
-
21:16
Merz calls for ceasefire and pressure on Russia
At the meeting, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz once again made a ceasefire in Ukraine a prerequisite for peace talks. In order to guarantee the credibility of such negotiations, there must be "at least a ceasefire", said Merz. The USA and Europe must therefore "put pressure on Russia", emphasized the Chancellor.
Chancellor Merz:— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 18, 2025
"I can't imagine that the next meeting would take place without a ceasefire. So let's work on that and let's try to put pressure on Russia because the credibility of these efforts we are undertaking today depends on at least a ceasefire from the beginning of the… pic.twitter.com/VnPXnp28w3
-
9.11 p.m.
Selensky speaks - and thanks Trump
The Ukrainian president thanks Donald Trump. He warns that Russia must be stopped. Selensky recalls above all the abducted Ukrainian children and the civilians and soldiers from Ukraine in Russian prisons.
Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had a good conversation with Donald Trump— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 18, 2025
According to him, security guarantees were discussed. pic.twitter.com/lWUaZpjkj7
-
21:08
"Biggest challenge since the Second World War"
Trump calls the Ukraine conflict the "greatest challenge since World War II". The US President praises German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and says he looks "even better with his tan" than usual. Before giving Selenskyj the floor, Trump says: "I hope that you and President Putin will find a solution."
-
20:58
Top politicians come together at one table
Donald Trump has had himself immortalized in a "family photo" together with top European politicians. In front of the flags of the respective statesmen and top politicians stood from left to right: EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Selenskyj, US President Dponald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
⚡️Trump, Zelensky, and European leaders lined up for a group photo— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 18, 2025
Will it become historic? pic.twitter.com/CVHwoXiVtx
-
20:44
Selenskyj hands over his wife's letter for Melania Trump
At the start of talks at the White House, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky handed over a letter from his wife Olena to Melania Trump. "On this occasion, I would like to thank your wife, the First Lady of the USA, who sent a letter to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin about our children, abducted children," Selenskyj said at Trump's reception. The letter was not for Trump himself, the Ukrainian emphasized with a laugh.
According to Ukrainian figures, more than 19,000 children and young people have been "abducted" from the territories occupied by Russia. However, during direct negotiations with Russia in Istanbul (Turkey), Kiev only presented a list of 339 minors whose return the Ukrainian side is demanding.
-
20:15
Trump and Selensky talk behind closed doors
Donald Trump and the visiting Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi have withdrawn for talks behind closed doors.
-
20:05
European delegation waits for Trump
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French head of state Emmanuel Macron and the other heads of state are to be officially welcomed by Trump at 8.15 pm.
European leaders are sitting in the hallway, waiting for their meeting with Trump— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 18, 2025
Currently, the U.S. president is meeting with Zelensky behind closed doors. pic.twitter.com/p9eLIqwOHG
-
8 p.m.
Q&A session in the Oval Office goes off without a hitch
The round of talks with journalists ends without any uproar. The fact that Selensky wore a suit this time caused amusement on all sides. Donald Trump praised the Ukrainian president's outfit. Ukrainian President Zelensky barely had a chance to speak.
The meeting in February derailed after a question from the media about why Zelensky did not wear a suit for the visit to the White House. This led to accusations from the US side that the Ukrainian president had not shown enough gratitude for American support. This led to a setback in relations between the two countries.
The same journalist who asked Zelensky “why don’t you wear a suit?” the last time Zelensky was in the White House, now compliments what Zelensky what he is wearing— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 18, 2025
Zelensky responds: “I see that you are wearing the same suit again” pic.twitter.com/gM6XjbXFv1
-
7.56 pm
Trump wants to call Putin after Ukraine talks
Donald Trump wants to call Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin after his talks with Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Selensky and European allies. The Republican announced this in the Oval Office.
⚡️Trump says he will have a follow-up call with Putin.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 18, 2025
"If we don't have a trilat, then the fighting continues. And if we do, we have a good chance. I think if we have a trilat, there's a good chance of maybe ending it," U.S. President Donald Trump said.https://t.co/Pwqboo3u53
-
7.50 p.m.
Selenskyj ready for three-way summit with Putin and Trump
"If everything works out today, we will have a trilateral," Trump said, referring to a three-way summit. "We will work with Russia, we will work with Ukraine." Selenskyj said he was ready for such a summit with Trump and Putin. That would be a good signal. "I think that's very good."
-
7:46 p.m.
Trump insults Joe Biden and transgender people
On the subject of security guarantees, Trump declared: "We will help them." At the same time, Trump said: "We're going to give them very good protection, very good security."
Trump then went on to insult his predecessor Joe Biden as "corrupt", as he had done so many times before. "He was a bad president", said Trump. Under his leadership, the Ukraine war would never have happened, Trump claims once again. Trump digresses and claims that the postal voting system in the USA would lead to "massive voter fraud". The topic of postal voting never leaves Trump's mind, Selenskyj sits silently next to Trump and listens to his comments. Transgender people are also attacked by Trump. A journalist finally asks Selenskyj about his ideas on security guarantees. "We need everything," replies Selenskyj.
⚡️"Today there will either be a deal, or there won't be a deal" — Trump.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 18, 2025
Trump did not answer questions about security guarantees for Ukraine and whether he would send U.S. troops to Ukraine, stating that he might address them later.
Zelensky, in turn, did not comment on… pic.twitter.com/uupYn342Ur
-
19:32
Journalists ask Trump and Selenskyj questions
"Is this the end of American support for Ukraine?" asks a journalist. "No," replies Trump. "We want peace for Ukraine." Another journalist wants to know: "Will there be a peace agreement today?". Trump replies: "We are planning a long-term peace for Ukraine. We don't know yet whether that will come about today."
In order to achieve peace in Ukraine, US President Trump does not believe a ceasefire is necessary. He likes the concept of a ceasefire because it would stop the killing of people "immediately", he said. "But we can work on a deal where we aim for a peace agreement," Trump added. He would like to see an end to the fighting - but this could turn out to be a disadvantage for one of the two sides.
Trump praises himself for having already ended six wars. The Iranian nuclear facilities have been destroyed by the USA. He could also end the war in Ukraine, Trump believes. "We are aiming for a long-lasting peace," Trump says to media representatives. A journalist praises Volodymyr Zelensky's black jacket - Trump agrees.
🚨 LMAO! REPORTER to Zelensky: "You look fabulous in that suit!"— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 18, 2025
TRUMP: "I said the same thing! That's the one that attacked you last time."
ZELENSKY TO REPORTER: "I remember that. You're in the same suit. I changed mine." pic.twitter.com/FsGNeqv3DE
-
7.21 pm
Trump in conversation with Selenskyj
Donald Trump thanks Ukrainian President Zelensky for coming. Selensky also thanks him - and praises Melania Trump for her letter to Russian President Putin.
At the White House, Zelenskyy thanked Trump and First Lady Melania, with Olena Zelenska passing her a letter of gratitude for supporting Ukrainian children. Trump, meanwhile, claimed “very substantial progress” was made in his talks with Putin, adding he seeks a “lasting peace”… pic.twitter.com/b53kjlDBAi— NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) August 18, 2025
-
7.15 pm
Zelensky meets Trump for Ukraine summit
US President Donald Trump has received Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi at the White House for talks on the Ukraine war. The two shook hands after Zelensky's motorcade drove up.
-
18:55
Macron also arrives at the White House
French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived at the White House for the Ukraine summit.
Also arriving for the negotiations at the White House were Finnish President Alexander Stubb, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and French President Emmanuel Macron. https://t.co/Bowcco0XCG pic.twitter.com/mUK0wx0qZU— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 18, 2025
-
18:53
Air alert throughout Ukraine
While the European heads of state and government are gradually arriving at the White House, air-raid sirens are wailing throughout Ukraine. Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and ballistic missiles for the Trump meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky.
BREAKING:— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 18, 2025
Air raid alerts start sounding across Ukraine pic.twitter.com/p1JjlBlLnB
-
18:43
German Chancellor Merz is now also here
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has also arrived at the White House.
-
18.40 hrs
Giorgia Meloni and Finland's President Stubb arrive
More and more European heads of state are arriving at the White House. In the meantime, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Finnish President Alexander Stubb have also arrived.
-
18:25
Nato chief Mark Rutte is the first to arrive at the White House - von der Leyen
Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have arrived at the White House for talks on the war in Ukraine. The two are taking part in the summit between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi in Washington alongside other allies of Ukraine.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have arrived at the White House. pic.twitter.com/VdhlrlQIfa— NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) August 18, 2025
-
18:16
Virtual EU summit on Tuesday
Against the backdrop of the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky, US President Donald Trump and European leaders, EU Council President António Costa has convened a virtual EU summit for Tuesday. He has scheduled a video conference of EU heads of state and government for 1 p.m., Costa explained on Monday on the X online service. The aim is to discuss the Ukraine talks in Washington, he explained.
"Together with the US, the EU will continue to work towards a lasting peace that protects the essential security interests of Ukraine and Europe," Costa continued.
I have convened a video conference of the members of the European Council for tomorrow at 13.00 CEST, for a debriefing of today’s meetings in Washington DC about Ukraine.— António Costa (@eucopresident) August 18, 2025
Together with the US, the EU will continue working towards a lasting peace that safeguards Ukraine’s and…
-
6.12 p.m.
Meloni sees opportunities for dialog
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has expressed cautious optimism ahead of the start of talks on the Ukraine war in Washington. The head of government from Rome said: "After three and a half years in which Russia has shown no signs of dialog and has demanded that Kiev capitulate, there is finally hope for a dialog."
Meloni spoke of an important day. However, there are no easy solutions. "I think we need to look at all possible solutions to ensure peace and security for our nations." Like other European heads of government, the Italian prime minister traveled to the US capital especially for the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
Il mio punto stampa di poco fa a Washington. pic.twitter.com/giBwRiVta0— Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) August 18, 2025
-
17:38
Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz lands in Washington
The Airbus A319 with Federal Chancellor Merz on board has just landed at Washington-Dulles International Airport. The flight took around seven hours - albeit with a stopover in Glasgow, Scotland, where the aircraft of the air force landed to refuel.
-
16.47 hrs
Selensky reiterates demand for Western security guarantees ahead of meeting with Trump
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has emphasized the need for Western security guarantees for his country ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump. "I hope we will have time to talk about the architecture of security guarantees. This is really the most important thing," Zelensky said on Monday during a meeting with US special envoy Keith Kellogg.
-
4.20 p.m.
Selenskyj's choice of clothes causes a stir again
The White House is said to have asked Ukrainian officials whether Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi would wear a suit to his meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. This was reported by the US media outlet "Axios", citing two sources.
According to the sources, Zelenskyi will wear a black jacket like the one he wore at the NATO summit in the Netherlands in June.
Background: At the last meeting in the White House, Trump made disparaging remarks about Zelenskyi's clothing. "He's dressed really smart today," Trump said sarcastically at the time.
I thank @GeneralKellogg for the meeting and for the joint work with our team. President Trump invited Ukraine and other European countries to Washington today – this is the first meeting in such a format, and it is very serious.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 18, 2025
When peace is discussed for one country in Europe,… pic.twitter.com/ZMZaIzAghD
The final choice of clothes for tonight's meeting is still unknown. At least at the meeting with US special envoy Kellogg in the run-up to the summit, Selenskyj at least opted for a black T-shirt. This can be seen in a video Selenskyj posted on X.
-
2:09 p.m.
Russian tank drives under US flag
A Russian provocation is currently going viral on social media ahead of today's Ukraine summit in Washington. In a drone video published by Russian state broadcaster RT, among others, Russian soldiers can be seen racing towards the front line in a tank with a US flag on the roof. The video is said to have been recorded in the Zaporizhia region.
Explosive: The M113 tank was delivered to Ukraine by the USA and later captured by Russia.
This video is circulating all over the internet. A Russian tank is attacking Ukrainian positions while flying the American flag alongside the Russian one. What's next? An F-35 bombing Kyiv alongside a Su-35? pic.twitter.com/y4WrQ7TdnO— PaulC (@PaulConRO) August 18, 2025
-
08.19 am
Ukrainian ambassador: Implement security guarantees "with force"
Before the meeting on the war in Ukraine in Washington, the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany emphasized the need for reliable security guarantees for his country.
Security guarantees similar to Article 5 of the NATO treaty would "sound good", said Oleksii Makeiev on Deutschlandfunk radio. The article stipulates that the alliance partners can count on the support of the allies in the event of an attack and that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.
The ambassador added that NATO membership for Ukraine would of course be the best security guarantee. His country could offer a lot to Nato and had a strong and battle-hardened army.
"But this requires courage on the part of our partners and pressure on Russia," said Makeiev. Without pressure, Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin "will not stop killing us". His goal is the destruction of Ukraine. Russia categorically rejects Ukraine's membership of NATO.
Makeiev does not rule out allied troops in Ukraine
If the world does not have the courage to invite Ukraine into NATO, security guarantees for the country must be implemented "with force", the ambassador said. This could be a large, well-equipped Ukrainian army together with political guarantees.
However, the security guarantees may also have to be cemented "with military contingents from our partners" - i.e. with troops from allies in Ukraine. This would require "very careful" talks with the partners. "We are still a long way off," said Makeiev.
-
07.23 a.m.
Merz is on his way to Washington
Merz is now also on his way to Washington, according to several German newspapers. Ukrainian President Selenskyj arrived in Washington late Sunday evening (local time).
-
07.02 a.m.
Selenskyj and Trump meet at 7:15 pm
The White House has announced the appointments for today. The bilateral meeting between Trump and Selensky will begin at 1:15 p.m. local time (7:15 p.m. CEST).
This is scheduled to last around one hour. The multilateral meeting with European heads of state and government is scheduled for 3 p.m. local time.
US President Donald Trump will hold a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office. According to the White House, in addition to this bilateral meeting, it is planning another larger meeting with European leaders a little later.
The US President is pursuing the plan to bring Putin and Zelensky directly to the table. Trump's meeting with the Ukrainian president could - if it goes well - be the decisive intermediate step in this direction. The aim is to bring an end to the Russian war of aggression, to stop the killing. Trump sees himself in the role of mediator.
-
Monday, August 18, 2025, 4:27 a.m.
Trump: End of war possible "almost immediately" if Crimea remains Russian
Ahead of his meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump has ruled out returning the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014 in violation of international law, and Ukraine joining Nato. "Some things never change", the US President wrote on his online platform Truth Social on Sunday evening (local time).
Trump also stated that it was up to Zelensky to end the war. "Ukrainian President Zelensky can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants to, or he can keep fighting," the US President wrote.
Hours before his meeting with Zelensky in Washington, the US President thus underlined Russia's demands with regard to a possible peace solution. Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized that returning Crimea and Ukraine joining Nato are out of the question for him.
Trump will receive Selenskyj this Monday at 1.15 pm local time (7.15 pm CEST) and top European politicians at 3 pm local time (9 pm CEST), including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte.
On Truth Social, Trump spoke of a "great day". It was an "honor" to receive so many European leaders.
-
08.46 am
Who will all be traveling to the White House?
- The German Chancellor Friedrich Merz
- French President Emmanuel Macron
- Great Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer
- Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
- Finland's President Alexander Stubb
- EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte
-
August 18, 2925, 08.40 a.m.
What is the Ukraine summit about?
It will be about territorial issues and security guarantees. The focus will probably also be on procedural issues: Whether there needs to be a ceasefire before negotiations on a peace agreement.
The European representatives are primarily concerned with coordinating with the USA and Ukraine in order to prevent unilateral agreements to the detriment of Kiev. This was one of the major concerns before the Alaska summit, to which Selensky was not invited.
NATO-like security commitments by the USA, which would be based on Article 5 of the alliance, could also be an issue. This concerns the partners' commitment to provide military assistance in the event of another attack on Ukraine.
Selensky also recently referred to Ukraine's future EU membership as a conceivable protective shield.