Ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested - and the case could plunge the British monarchy into its worst crisis in decades.

Specifically, it concerns emails from 2010 and 2011 in which he allegedly forwarded travel reports and investment details to Epstein. Show more

The arrest of ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was already foreseeable several days ago: at the beginning of February, several media reported on emails from the Epstein files according to which the former prince, in his role as British Trade Representative, is said to have passed on confidential information to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein - in some cases even after his conviction.

On October 7, 2010, Mountbatten-Windsor is said to have given Epstein details of upcoming business trips to Singapore, Vietnam, Shenzhen and Hong Kong - trips on which he was accompanied by Epstein's business partners.

Just a few weeks later, on November 30, he allegedly forwarded official travel reports from his then special assistant Amit Patel to Epstein - five minutes after receiving them himself.

Even more explosive: On Christmas Eve 2010, he sent Epstein a confidential briefing on investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Afghanistan's Helmand province - an area then under British military control and funded by British state money. Epstein was already a convicted sex offender at the time.

The guidelines for commercial agents are clear: they are subject to a duty of confidentiality with regard to sensitive, commercial or political information that they receive in the course of their work. This obligation also applies after the end of the mandate.

Mountbatten-Windsor had reported Graham Smith, managing director of the anti-monarchy organization Republic. Buckingham Palace stated that it was prepared to support the police if contacted. With the arrest of Andrews, the British justice system has shown that it was apparently able to establish reasonable suspicion. Investigations are now underway on suspicion of abuse of office.

The presumption of innocence applies until a final conviction is handed down. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is the first high-ranking member of the royal family in recent history to be arrested.