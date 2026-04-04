The village of Vietri sul Mare on the Amalfi Coast: Roberto Mazzarella was arrested here. Bild: IMAGO/Zoonar

The police have pulled off a spectacular coup at a luxury resort on the Amalfi Coast: They arrested suspected Camorra boss Roberto Mazzarella, one of Italy's most wanted mafiosi.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Italian police have arrested 48-year-old Roberto Mazzarella, one of the most wanted Camorra bosses, on the Amalfi Coast.

The alleged boss of the Mazzarella clan from Naples is accused of several contract killings, including a revenge murder in 2000.

Cash, luxury watches and forged documents were seized during his arrest at a luxury resort. Show more

A vacation resort on the Amalfi Coast, where an overnight stay costs 1000 euros: This is where the Italian police net one of the most wanted Camorra bosses.

Police have arrested one of the most wanted suspected mafia bosses at a luxury resort on the Italian Amalfi Coast. According to the authorities, 48-year-old Roberto Mazzarella was arrested in the Mediterranean community of Vietri sul Mare, where he was staying in a villa with his family. The alleged head of the Mazzarella clan from Naples is accused of several contract killings. He offered no resistance during his arrest.

Mazzarella was number four on the Italian Ministry of the Interior's list of most wanted mafiosi. He was staying at the resort with his wife and two children. He was charged 1000 euros per night there. According to the police, 20,000 euros in cash, three luxury watches, several cell phones and forged identity documents were confiscated during the arrest that night.

Contract killing as an act of revenge in a butcher's shop

Among other things, Mazzarella is accused of ordering the murder of the brother of a mafia hitman as an act of revenge in December 2000. The man was shot dead in a butcher's shop in Naples. The Mazzarella clan is considered one of the most influential families in the Camorra, as the Mafia is known in the region around the large southern Italian city. The Camorra is characterized by a decentralized structure consisting of many clans that have been active in organized crime for many decades.

The Amalfi Coast, with places like Positano, is one of Italy's most popular and also most expensive vacation regions. Vietri sul Mare, with its steep slopes, is considered one of the most beautiful communities in Italy. There was also a German artists' colony there for many years.