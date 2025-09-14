Tyler Robinson made fun of the police just hours after the attack. Facebook

The suspected Utah assassin was smart, interested and inconspicuous - until the deadly attack on Republican Charlie Kirk. His traces on the net show a mixture of irony, disgust and pop-cultural hyperbole.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the assassination attempt on Charlie Kirk, the alleged perpetrator Tyler Robinson mocked acquaintances in a Discord chat and rejected references to his identity as a "doppelganger".

Investigators have not yet found a clear motive; however, Robinson spoke critically of Kirk's performance with a family member and was considered a bright but reserved student with an interest in politics.

Ammunition discovered on him was marked with slogans from internet and gaming culture as well as anti-fascist references. Show more

Just a few hours after the fatal attack on Republican Charlie Kirk, the suspected shooter Tyler Robinson reacted with mockery to references to himself in a Discord group chat. This is shown by transcripts obtained by the New York Times.

On Thursday afternoon - around 24 hours after the crime - acquaintances spoke to Robinson about the surveillance images published by the FBI. One of them wrote "Wya" (Where are you?) with a skull emoji. Robinson responded that his "doppelganger" was trying to cause him problems. Other messages were about rewards, possible arrests at McDonald's, a "manifesto" allegedly in his possession and a gun.

No evidence of a motive

The 22-year-old was arrested on Friday night, around 34 hours after the crime. The public prosecutor's office intends to press charges on Tuesday. It is currently unclear whether Robinson has a lawyer.

The chat logs provide no indication of a motive. According to the police, however, Robinson had spoken to a family member about Kirk's planned appearance in Utah and mentioned that neither of them liked the right-wing conservative activist. Acquaintances describe him as smart and politically interested. He was non-partisan and probably never voted - his parents are Republicans.

Robinson was considered a model student

According to the New York Times, Robinson was an excellent student. Jaida Funk, a former classmate from elementary and middle school, remembers: "He was someone you would bring into your project group, even if there was no friendship. He may not have been one of the most popular pupils, but he was generally appreciated.

Robinson spent a lot of his free time playing video games and reading comics, and was also interested in current affairs. Several former classmates describe him as rather reserved. But Keaton Brooksby, who attended high school with him, emphasized that he contributed to political discussions with in-depth knowledge. "It's really sad that someone with his mind made something like this out of it," she told the newspaper.

Alongside the murder weapon, investigators found ammunition with carved slogans, some of which allude to internet and gaming culture. Among them: "Hey fascist! Catch" and "If you're reading this, you're gay, lmao" - the latter meaning "I'm laughing my ass off" in online language. "Bella Ciao", the anti-fascist Italian song from the Second World War, was also written on one sleeve.