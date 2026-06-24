According to an Allianz analysis, approximately 1,150 ships remain stranded in the Persian Gulf despite the framework agreement to end the war with Iran. Germany’s largest insurer estimates the value of the stranded ships and their cargo at about 125 billion dollars.

After three and a half months of war, the U.S. and Iran have agreed on a framework deal—but for many of the ships stranded in the Persian Gulf, the agonizing standstill shows no sign of ending. (File photo)

Germany’s largest insurer estimates the value of the blocked ships and their cargo at about 125 billion dollars. Even if conditions return to normal, it would take several weeks to resolve this backlog. “The shipping industry is a hostage to this conflict,” said Justus Heinrich, a senior marine insurance expert at the subsidiary Allianz Commercial.

Over the weekend, Iran announced a renewed blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, citing non-compliance with the agreed-upon ceasefire in southern Lebanon. According to the Allianz expert, the result is ongoing uncertainty at sea: “The International Maritime Organization (IMO) and German shipowners (VDR) say they cannot yet assess the danger to crews and ships.” “Ships won’t sail for that long either.”

“Leverage” in Tehran

Iran has significant leverage, as between 20 and 25 percent of global trade in oil and liquefied natural gas passes through the Strait of Hormuz. ““Time and again, we reach a point where Iran holds the reins of action regarding the situation for shipping,” said Heinrich. The shipping expert pointed to the establishment of the new Iranian administrative authority for the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz (PGSA). This agency is intended to monitor and certify insurance coverage for all shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Heinrich said. “As things stand, the route along the coast of Oman is considered a violation of Iran’s rules, with all the possible consequences that entails”—the latter route had been recommended by the U.S. military.

Clearing the shipping backlog may take time

“Even if conditions return to normal, it would certainly take weeks for all stranded ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz,” said Heinrich. According to a report by the British BBC, only 170 ships have passed through the strait since June 18—the day after the framework agreement was signed. Before the U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran, Allianz reported that about 140 ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz daily. According to Heinrich, everyday operational issues also play a role: “Many ships would need to undergo technical inspections, for example, because the main engine hasn’t been in operation for a long time or because some spare parts on board may have run out.” Many ships would also need to refuel.

The Suez Canal is also nearly deserted

Ship traffic on the shortest sea route from East Asia to Europe—through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, which is even more important for the global economy—remains severely disrupted, according to the Allianz expert. There, the Iran-backed Houthi militias have been threatening international shipping since the start of the Gaza War in the fall of 2023. As a result, according to Heinrich, most shipping companies are sending their ships on the detour around Africa, which is several thousand nautical miles longer. “We have 80 percent fewer ships passing through the Suez Canal.”