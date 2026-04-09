Attackers and police exchanged gunfire Khalil Hamra/AP/dpa

The Turkish authorities have arrested around 200 people. They are believed to be connected to the shooting in front of the Israeli consulate on Tuesday.

Sven Ziegler

Following the shooting attack outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday, Turkish security forces said they had arrested almost 200 suspects on Wednesday. Justice Minister Akin Gürlek spoke in the online service X of a "simultaneous operation in 34 provinces against the terrorist organization Daesh" - the Arabic abbreviation for the jihadist militia Islamic State (IS). He gave the number of those arrested as 198.

On Tuesday, several attackers opened fire on police officers outside the Israeli diplomatic mission in the Levent business district, who then shot back. According to the regional administration, one attacker was killed and two others were injured. They are among those arrested. Two police officers suffered minor injuries. There were no Israeli diplomats in the building.

Turkish media had previously reported that the attacker who was killed had links to the IS militia. The Israeli Foreign Ministry and the US ambassador to Turkey had also assumed that a targeted attack on the consulate had been planned.