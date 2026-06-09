ARCHIVE - View of the city of Beni in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo: Kitsa Musayi Sebastien/AP/dpa Keystone

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the number of confirmed Ebola deaths has risen to 101. As the Ministry of Information of the Central African state announced on Platform X, a total of 550 cases of the disease had been confirmed by Sunday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to the information, 309 people were in hospital or in isolation. 19 patients were said to be on the road to recovery.

Ebola fever is a life-threatening disease. The virus is transmitted through physical contact and contact with bodily fluids. The current outbreak is particularly difficult to contain, partly because there is currently neither a vaccine nor a specific treatment for the Ebola virus of the Bundibugyo type.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in order to stop the spread of the disease, it is necessary to identify and monitor 90 percent of all people who have been in contact with an infected person. According to the Ministry of Information in Kinshasa, contact tracing is currently at around 64 percent.

In the north-eastern Congolese region of Ituri, where the center of the current outbreak is located, the existing medical infrastructure is already weak under normal circumstances. An additional challenge for aid workers is the insecurity in the conflict region, where several armed groups are active.