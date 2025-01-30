Rescue work on the crashed plane in South Korea. KEYSTONE

Within 40 days, there have been three fatal accidents involving passenger planes worldwide. blue News provides an overview.

An Azerbaijani passenger plane is hit by a Russian anti-aircraft missile, killing 38 people.

A Jeju Air Boeing 737 crashes on landing, presumably due to a bird strike - 179 people die.

In Washington, a passenger plane and a military helicopter collide; recovery work continues. Show more

There have been several serious airplane accidents around the world in recent weeks. Three serious accidents involving passenger planes have been reported since December 25.

Shooting down of a passenger plane over Russia

On 25 December 2024, an Embraer 190 operated by Azerbaijan Airlines on its way from Baku to Grozny was hit by an anti-aircraft missile over Kazakh airspace and crashed near Aktau. 38 of the 67 people on board were killed, while 29 survivors were seriously injured.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region as Russia deploys its air defenses against Ukrainian drone strikes at the same time.

Initial investigations suggest that the plane was mistakenly classified as a threat and shot down. Russian President Vladimir Putin officially apologizes to Azerbaijan for the incident, but stresses that it was a chain of unfortunate circumstances.

Plane disaster in South Korea

Just a few days later, on December 29, 2024, there was another accident in South Korea. A Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 on its way from Bangkok to Muan touches down without its landing gear extended. The plane overshoots the runway, crashes into a concrete wall and catches fire. 179 of the 181 passengers and crew members are killed, only two crew members survive seriously injured.

Investigations reveal that bird strike must be considered as a possible cause. Experts found DNA traces of hen ducks in the engines, which indicated that a flock of birds had blocked the mechanism for extending the landing gear. In addition, the placement of the concrete wall is being investigated as a safety risk.

Collision over Washington, D.C.

The final incident in this series occurs on January 29, 2025, when an American Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 collides with a Sikorsky H-60 military helicopter during its approach to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Both aircraft crashed into the Potomac River, killing several people. The exact number of victims is still being determined as recovery operations are ongoing.

The US authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation to determine the causes of the collision. Initial findings point to a misjudgment on the part of the air traffic controllers. There have been discussions in the region for years about the close coordination between civil and military air traffic. Experts are now calling for better control and separation of airspace in order to prevent such tragedies in the future.