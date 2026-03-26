A woman from Detroit attends her Zoom court hearing and is apparently behind the wheel. The judge reacts immediately and confronts her. He gives her the chance to tell the truth. But she says: "I'm sitting on the passenger side."

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman tuned in late to an online court hearing in the USA.

The judge noticed that she was apparently driving a car - but she denied this.

After contradictory statements, the judge lost patience and ruled against her. Show more

An online court hearing in the US state of Michigan has caused a stir on social media. The reason: a defendant arrived late for the hearing - and was apparently behind the wheel of a car.

The woman had to appear in court because of an outstanding debt. After she initially failed to appear at the scheduled time, the judge in charge initiated default proceedings. It was not until almost 50 minutes later that the defendant joined the hearing via smartphone.

Shortly after the start, the judge noticed that the woman was apparently in a moving vehicle. He approached her directly and questioned whether she was driving a car during the hearing.

The defendant disagreed and explained that she was only sitting in the passenger seat. However, this account was not convincing. The video transmission showed that she was wearing her seatbelt - with a belt pattern that rather suggested that she was in the driver's seat.

The woman then tried to explain her situation and referred to an urgent family matter. At the same time, she became increasingly contradictory. The judge finally asked her to show the alleged driver. However, no such person was to be seen.

The situation escalated when the judge openly questioned the defendant's statements. In the end, he ended the hearing with a default judgment.

The incident then spread rapidly on social media and triggered numerous reactions.

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