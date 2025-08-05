Amanda Knox made headlines around the world as the "angel with the ice eyes". (Photo: Archive) Pietro Crocchioni/EPA FILE/dpa

Almost two decades after the murder of Meredith Kercher, Amanda Knox is hoping for a fresh start with the victim's family. But her new TV series, of all things, is causing a lack of understanding - and old wounds are being reopened.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Amanda Knox wants to talk to the family of murdered Meredith Kercher.

A new TV series about her life is also intended to help them come to terms with the murder - but is meeting with resistance.

The Kercher family accuses Knox of making money from the case and instrumentalizing pain. Show more

Amanda Knox is seeking dialog - but the timing is causing a stir. The now 38-year-old announces that she wants to reconcile with the family of Meredith Kercher. The British woman was murdered in Perugia (Italy) in 2007. Knox spent almost four years in prison and was later legally acquitted.

With a new TV series about her life, which starts on August 20, and another autobiography, she now wants to contribute to coming to terms with the past. "I wish for reconciliation. We have experienced something very traumatic," Knox told US media.

According to Knox, the series is not intended to be a sensationalist retelling, but a "human, multi-layered and respectful" reappraisal of the case - told from several perspectives.

Family shows little understanding

Nevertheless, the Kercher family is outraged by the project. "Our family has been through so much. It's hard to understand the point of a project like this," said sister Stephanie Kercher last year.

Francesco Maresca, the family's lawyer, is also critical: "Amanda Knox is once again trying to make money from the murder." He also recalls that Knox was convicted of defamation in the last instance in 2025 - because she had falsely accused bar owner Patrick Lumumba at the time.

Knox now lives in Seattle with her husband and two children, works as an author and campaigns for judicial reform. She says of the Kercher family: "I don't know if my attempts to contact them have ever reached them."

A case that never comes to rest

Her relationship with the then chief prosecutor Giuliano Mignini is also astonishing. The two have been exchanging messages since 2019 and even met in 2022. "He was my tormentor - but also someone who never forgot me," says Knox. Mignini admitted to her that he may have been mistaken.

The murder of Meredith Kercher was one of the most sensational legal cases of recent decades. Amanda Knox and her boyfriend at the time, Raffaele Sollecito, were initially convicted and then acquitted. The Ivorian Rudy Guédé was finally convicted and served 13 years in prison.

Even years later, the case remains emotionally charged. Some see Knox as a victim of justice - others accuse her of trying to clear her own reputation at the expense of the victim's family.