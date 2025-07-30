An Austrian ambassador who allegedly ran a sex blog has lost his post. The ambassador had requested his dismissal for personal reasons, the Foreign Ministry confirmed corresponding media reports.
The dismissal was accepted by Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger. It was not disclosed where the diplomat had been posted.
"Discreet, reliable and experienced"
The Austrian investigative medium "Fass ohne Boden" had reported that the diplomat had run a highly misogynistic and violence-glorifying sadomasochistic blog under a woman's name.
"The official in question was considered discreet, reliable and internationally experienced," the investigative medium said. This makes the security-political explosiveness of a double life, which could potentially lead to blackmail, all the greater.
According to the Foreign Ministry, the case was immediately reviewed after it became known. It is unclear whether there will also be consequences for the diplomat under employment law, wrote the APA news agency. He should now work at the headquarters in Vienna.