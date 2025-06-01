Chinese frigate of the Jiangkai class "Hengyang". Keystone

The rhetoric is getting sharper, the tone more confrontational: in Singapore, Washington and Beijing accuse each other of destabilizing the Indo-Pacific. At the center of the dispute: Taiwan - and the question of how long the peace will last.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth declared that China's military is making concrete preparations for an invasion and called on Asian partners to increase defense spending.

Admiral Hu Gangfeng described the US statements as "unfounded" and accused Washington of deliberately stirring up tensions and destabilizing the Indo-Pacific.

Beijing refrained from an official meeting with the USA at the security conference - the Chinese defense minister demonstratively stayed away from the event. Show more

The Chinese government has reacted to statements by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on the situation in the Indo-Pacific region with strong criticism. A foreign ministry spokesman accused the US of "undermining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region" and "turning the region into a powder keg". Beijing also warned the US government not to interfere in the Taiwan issue.

At the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore on Saturday, Pentagon chief Hegseth warned of possible military action by China against Taiwan. "China's army is practicing for an emergency," he said. "We will not sugarcoat anything - the threat from China is real. And it could be imminent."

On the same day, Chinese Admiral Hu Gangfeng, who is leading his country's delegation at the security conference in Singapore, countered that Hegseth's accusations were "unfounded". They were only aimed at "provoking conflicts" and destabilizing the Asia-Pacific region.

China counts Taiwan as part of its territory

In his speech, Hegseth also called on the Asian allies to spend more on their defense in the face of the "threat from communist China" - deterrence has its price. China is striving to become the hegemonic power in Asia and to dominate and control the entire region, he said. His country is not seeking a conflict with China. "But we will not allow ourselves to be pushed out of this critical region. And we will not allow our allies and partners to be subordinated."

China counts the island republic as part of its territory, although the country has had a democratically elected government that is independent of Beijing for decades. The People's Republic wants to incorporate Taiwan and has already threatened to deploy the military if this does not work by peaceful means.

Every year at the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference, hundreds of ministers, military leaders and experts from all over the world discuss current trouble spots and threats. Unlike last year, however, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun was absent this time. According to observers, Beijing deliberately avoided a possible meeting with Hegseth.