Protests against ICE continue in Minneapolis in the US state of Minnesota. These five examples of the cause show just how devastating the situation has become inside the USA.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Is this what civil war looks like? A New York Times columnist reports from Minneapolis - and is stunned.

Militarization of the conflict: 1500 soldiers stand ready to reinforce the 3000 federal agents in Minneapolis.

Return of the Black Panthers? "F*** around and find out."

Federal authorities stall: No investigation into the shooter of Renee Good - lawyers in Minnesota horrified.

Deporting Native Americans? ICE arrests four members of the Oglala tribe. Show more

Journalist speaks of civil war

"As a longtime foreign correspondent, I've covered civil wars in countries around the globe," writes New York Times columnist Lydia Polgreen. "Not so long ago, I would have rolled my eyes at the idea that a civil war could break out anywhere in America, let alone in my once-peaceful home state of Minnesota."

The New York Times columnist continues, "And yet there I stood, eyes burning and throat burning, as tear gas wafted overhead, watching heavily armed federal agents invade a quiet residential neighborhood five miles as the crow flies from the suburb where I went to middle school."

We found three cars full of masked ICE agents in a residential car park. Our guide asked them if they had a warrant, they refused to answer. I asked them several questions about what they were doing. They then made obscene gestures at us. Shortly afterwards, a drone appeared circling our car.



— Lewis Goodall (@lewisgoodall.com) 18. Januar 2026 um 23:14

"In Minneapolis, I caught a glimpse of civil war," reads Polgreen's report from the state of Minnesota, where protests continue following the death of Renee Nicole Good. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says in the New York Times: "We don't have to speculate about what American fascism looks like. It's right outside the door."

Militarization of the conflict

The Pentagon has reportedly put 1,500 soldiers in Alaska on alert to possibly deploy them to Minneapolis.

The soldiers would flank the army of around 3,000 federal agents who, according to the New York Times, are already in Minnesota - and are bringing logistics to the borders in Minnesota in various ways. However, the "Insurrection Act" does not yet apply: the military may not be deployed internally without an effort to comply with the Insurrection Act.

On the other side, according to CNN, the Democratic governor of Minnesota also has troops ready so that the National Guard can come to the aid of local police if necessary.

At the same time, experts at "Defense News", for example, are surprised that the soldiers stationed in Alaska are part of the 11th Airborne Division from Alaska. The airborne troops are trained to fight in the cold. The fact that this selection makes people suspicious of Trump's Greenland ambitions shows how rapidly the Trump year is beginning, not only in terms of domestic policy but also foreign policy.

Armed resistance from the population

At the same time, resistance is also forming among citizens: the Philadelphia Inquirer notes that there is a group that ties in with the Black Panther movement.

The socialist Black Panther Party has its origins in black nationalism in the USA and was active from 1966 to 1982. The members are self-confident and aware of their rights - heavily armed, they escort migrants to protect them from ICE agents. Pictured here is activist Paul Birdsong:

"An unarmed woman was killed by ICE," Birdsong says. His people and he would not stand idly by while brutal action was taken against the population. "We will hold them accountable," he vows emphatically, referring to the "bullies" and "bullies" sent by Trump.

Federal authorities are stalling

Renee Good's shooter has nothing to fear from the federal authorities. Deputy US Attorney General Todd Blanche assured "Fox News": "We investigate when it's appropriate to investigate. That's not the case here. So no, we are not investigating."

BREAM: Is the FBI conducting an investigation into the ICE agent who shot Renee Good? BLANCHE: What happened that day has been reviewed by millions of Americans. We investigate when it's appropriate to investigate. That is not the case here. So no, we are not investigating.



— Molly Ploofkins (@mollyploofkins.bsky.social) 18. Januar 2026 um 18:21

Research by the "New York Times" has disproved that Good's car touched the gunman. She was still alive when ICE agents at the scene denied a doctor access to her, The Nation adds.

To that, Minnesota's top prosecutor Ellison says, "I think that's the clearest sign that we've abandoned procedural justice and fully arrived in a results-oriented system."

Only federal officers are upholding the law. Local and state police have been ordered to stand down and surrender. https://t.co/LnX3Y5Ggeu — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) January 19, 2026

Adding to the confusion is an X-post from Trump's top adviser Stephen Miller, which echoes other posts that say Minneapolis police simply absconded. "Only federal agents uphold the law," Miller writes.

Even Native Americans should be deported - but to where?

On January 16, ICE agents arrested four Native Americans in Minneapolis: they are members of the Oglala tribe from the neighboring state of South Dakota to the west. They were taken to ICE facilities in Minnesota, ABC reports.

Native Americans are protesting after ICE detained 4 Oglala Sioux tribal members in Minneapolis. Three are still unaccounted for. Let that sink in. The original Americans are getting treated like "illegal aliens" by masked federal agents.



— voegizug (@voegizug.bsky.social) 17. Januar 2026 um 20:46

Where were these Native Americans being deported to? Why are these people not being released? Information would only be available if the Oglala entered into an immigration agreement with ICE. The chief of the Outcoming Star rejects this, according to the US broadcaster.