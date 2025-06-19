Millions of tons of war munitions lie at the bottom of the North Sea. Bild: Sina Schuldt/dpa

Shells, mines and bombs from the Second World War are rusting at the bottom of the North Sea and Baltic Sea - now an immediate action program from the German government is supposed to remedy the situation. But time is running out, experts warn.

Experts estimate that 1.6 million tons of conventional war munitions lie on the seabed in the German North Sea and Baltic Sea. The entire German Baltic Sea must be regarded as contaminated with munitions, says geologist Jens Greinert from the Helmholtz Center for Ocean Research (Geomar) in Kiel. Hotspots are dumping areas designated by the Allies after the end of the war.

The shells, torpedoes, bombs, mines and cartridges have been rusting away for 80 years and release explosives such as TNT, which is considered carcinogenic.

Up to and including Friday, more than 200 experts from 16 countries met in Kiel at the "Munition Clearance Week" conference to discuss how best to remove explosives from the sea and what problems need to be solved. According to the organizers, it is also about the protection of critical infrastructure in the North and Baltic Seas. As part of an accompanying technology fair, the Kiel shipyard TKMS intends to present a floating disposal platform for munitions waste.

The German government has made 100 million euros available for the emergency program for the salvage of munitions in the North Sea and Baltic Sea. In September, three salvage companies were commissioned by the Federal Ministry for the Environment to salvage World War II munitions from the Bay of Lübeck. The aim of this pilot salvage operation was to gain important insights for systematic salvage using a platform.

Contaminants in fish

Greinert is an expert on munitions contaminants in the sea. He assumes that German waters in the Baltic Sea could be free of munitions by the end of 2040 if enough money is available. In some cases, as in the case of the so-called Kolberger Heide, an area of the Baltic Sea near Kiel, the munitions are only a few kilometers from the shore.

Scientists have already detected the explosives in the water and in fish near known storage sites.

Risk could increase

Expert Jennifer Strehse from the Kiel Institute of Toxicology and Pharmacology told the conference that traces of TNT and its transformation products had been detected. However, the concentrations were low.

According to the current status, there are no health risks to humans from eating contaminated fish, Strehse said. "Even if you ate a contaminated fish every day for the rest of your life." However, if the substances continue to enter the sea or are released from the ammunition, the risk could increase in the coming years.