In a new report, Amnesty International accuses the Israeli government of having made the formal annexation of the occupied West Bank a declared policy goal.

"Campaign of ethnic cleansing" Amnesty accuses Israel of targeted annexation in the West Bank

"Over the past three and a half years, the Israeli authorities have accelerated a state-sponsored campaign of ethnic cleansing in the West Bank, uprooting, dispossessing and forcibly relocating Palestinian communities," said Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of the human rights organization, according to a statement.

According to Amnesty, the attacks are not the work of individual perpetrators. "Settler violence is a central part of a state-sanctioned campaign of ethnic cleansing and essential to the maintenance of Israel's system of apartheid," the organization said.

Amnesty: Israeli government condones attacks

A report by the UN Human Rights Office had already warned of war crimes in the West Bank in March. According to the report, the significant increase in settler activities pointed to coordinated actions and a policy of mass expulsions.

Amnesty International accuses Israel of forcibly displacing Palestinians from their land, depriving them of their livelihoods and forcing them to flee. The attacks were "openly tolerated and actively facilitated" by the government.

Callamard also criticized the international community for being "complicit or far too passive" with regard to Israel's repeated violations of international law. "It must send a clear signal that the time of tacit tolerance of ethnic cleansing and annexation by Israel is over."

All settlements illegal from an international perspective

In 1967, Israel conquered the West Bank and East Jerusalem, among other territories, where more than 700,000 settlers now live in the midst of around three million Palestinians. The Palestinians claim these areas for their own state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Israel distinguishes between settlements that were established with government approval and outposts that are sometimes legalized retroactively by law. From an international perspective, however, all settlements are illegal.

The United Nations sees the settlements as an obstacle to a two-state solution in which Israel and an independent Palestinian state would coexist peacefully. Israel's government rejects this.

Since the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023 and the subsequent Gaza war, violence by radical Israeli settlers against Palestinians and their property in the occupied West Bank has increased significantly.