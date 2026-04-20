Powerful states - i.e. their governments - are increasingly ignoring human rights, international law and international rules, concludes Amnesty International. These include Russia with President Vladimir Putin (left) and the USA with President Donald Trump. (archive picture) Keystone

Amnesty International warns of a dangerous new world order. According to the human rights organization, states, corporations and anti-human rights movements are systematically attacking multilateralism, international law and universal human rights.

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If the international community continues to tolerate these attacks, a dangerous era characterized by inequality, impunity and the systematic disregard of fundamental rights is looming, warns Amnesty in its annual report 2025 published on Tuesday.

In it, the organization documents a "dramatic increase in the most serious crimes under international law". States such as Israel, the USA, Russia and the United Arab Emirates are contributing to the escalation of conflicts - in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan, in Congo-Kinshasa, in Iran and in the Middle East as a whole - through military force, arms supplies or direct support for armed conflict parties.

Switzerland also bears responsibility; it must not participate in a policy of looking the other way, warns Amnesty.