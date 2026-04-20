"Dramatic increase"Amnesty International warns of a dangerous new world order
SDA
21.4.2026 - 01:01
Amnesty International warns of a dangerous new world order. According to the human rights organization, states, corporations and anti-human rights movements are systematically attacking multilateralism, international law and universal human rights.
Keystone-SDA
21.04.2026, 01:01
21.04.2026, 08:19
SDA
If the international community continues to tolerate these attacks, a dangerous era characterized by inequality, impunity and the systematic disregard of fundamental rights is looming, warns Amnesty in its annual report 2025 published on Tuesday.
In it, the organization documents a "dramatic increase in the most serious crimes under international law". States such as Israel, the USA, Russia and the United Arab Emirates are contributing to the escalation of conflicts - in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan, in Congo-Kinshasa, in Iran and in the Middle East as a whole - through military force, arms supplies or direct support for armed conflict parties.
Switzerland also bears responsibility; it must not participate in a policy of looking the other way, warns Amnesty.