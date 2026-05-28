According to human rights activists, more than 6,000 people have been arrested in Iran since the start of the war three months ago.

ARCHIVE - Police officers stand guard in Islamic Revolution Square. According to human rights activists, more than 6,000 people have been arrested in Iran since the start of the war three months ago. Photo: Vahid Salemi/AP/dpa (archive photo)

The detainees include protesters, media workers, lawyers, dissidents and members of ethnic minorities, according to a report by Amnesty International. During the same period, 39 "political" death sentences were also carried out.

"In order to secure their power, the authorities have launched an all-out attack on the people of Iran, targeting anyone who dares to criticize the Islamic Republic," said Amnesty expert Erika Guevara Rosas, according to the report. In any case, the population is suffering from the "devastating consequences of the illegal airstrikes by US and Israeli forces", she said.

Amnesty also criticized the almost total internet blackout, which had cut Iran's population off from the worldwide web for almost three months. It was partially lifted for the first time on Wednesday. "The internet blackout was a central pillar of the authorities' repressive strategy and created the conditions for widespread violations of international law to be committed with impunity," the report said.