Thursday, June 12, 2025, 4:01 a.m.

After an initial phase of shock and grief following the shooting rampage at a school in Graz, a debate about Austria's relatively liberal gun laws is getting underway. So far, the Communists and the Greens have spoken out in favor of tightening the law, while the right-wing FPÖ is against it. Representatives of the ruling center parties will also have the opportunity to express their views today, Thursday, at a meeting of the National Security Council.

The National Security Council is due to meet in Vienna this afternoon. The committee includes ministers and high-ranking representatives of the police and military. The aim is to analyze the background to the rampage and discuss preventative measures, reported the press agency APA. A memorial service for the victims of Graz is scheduled for Thursday evening in St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna, which will also be attended by the head of state.

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen questions the current gun laws. "Is the legal situation really such that it meets modern requirements? That will have to be examined," said the head of state in Graz on Wednesday, according to APA. Politicians would now certainly address the question of "how it can be that a 21-year-old owns a short and long gun and has the opportunity to buy the corresponding ammunition and cause this mischief", said the former Green Party leader. The attacker was armed with a shotgun and a handgun. According to the police, he possessed both legally. According to a previously unconfirmed report in the news magazine "Profil", he had started training at a shooting club three months before his crime.

The communist mayor of Graz, Elke Kahr, and a Green Party member of parliament are calling for a ban on guns for private individuals in response to the rampage. In Austria, an official permit is required for the purchase of handguns - but not for rifles and shotguns. For the FPÖ, however, tightening the rules would be "more a purely symbolic policy than an effective measure against crime". A stricter law could be interpreted as a general suspicion against blameless citizens, according to a statement by the right-wing party quoted by the APA.