7.38 p.m.
The police confirm that the alleged suspect who drove a car through the pedestrian zone in Leipzig's city center is a 33-year-old of German nationality. The man lived in the Saxon city.
Officers arrested him while he was still sitting in his car, a police spokeswoman told the "Leipziger Internet-Zeitung". The man had stopped by himself.
The spokeswoman confirmed that there were two fatalities and two serious injuries. Leipzig fire director Axel Schuh also spoke of "20 people affected". According to the police, the driver of the car was arrested. The background was still unclear.