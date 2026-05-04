19.55 hrs

According to Saxony's Minister of the Interior Armin Schuster (CDU), the man arrested is a suspected "man on the rampage". He told journalists in Leipzig during a joint press statement by investigators and the city administration that the emergency services were currently assuming that the city of Leipzig was "safe". A rampage was "highly probable".

There are currently "no indications that anyone else was involved", a representative of the public prosecutor's office also emphasized during the joint appearance with Schuster.