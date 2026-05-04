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Major operation in Leipzig Amok drive claims second victim +++ Driver is 33-year-old German

dpa

4.5.2026 - 19:51

A car has driven into several people in Leipzig. According to the police, there are several injuries and at least one fatality.
A car has driven into several people in Leipzig. According to the police, there are several injuries and at least one fatality.
KEYSTONE

A car drives into a group of people in Leipzig. Several people are injured and at least two people have died. The latest developments in the ticker.

04.05.2026, 19:51

04.05.2026, 20:02

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A car has driven into several people in Leipzig city center. Two people died and several were seriously injured.
  • The public prosecutor's office is classifying the crime as a "rampage". The driver was a 33-year-old German who lived in the Leipzig area. The man was arrested.
  • Further information on the exact course of events and background of the crime was not initially known.
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  • Liveticker
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  • 19.55 hrs

    "Highly likely" a rampage

    According to Saxony's Minister of the Interior Armin Schuster (CDU), the man arrested is a suspected "man on the rampage". He told journalists in Leipzig during a joint press statement by investigators and the city administration that the emergency services were currently assuming that the city of Leipzig was "safe". A rampage was "highly probable".

    There are currently "no indications that anyone else was involved", a representative of the public prosecutor's office also emphasized during the joint appearance with Schuster.

  • 7.38 p.m.

    Police confirm second fatality, driver is 33-year-old German

    The police confirm that the alleged suspect who drove a car through the pedestrian zone in Leipzig's city center is a 33-year-old of German nationality. The man lived in the Saxon city.

    Officers arrested him while he was still sitting in his car, a police spokeswoman told the "Leipziger Internet-Zeitung". The man had stopped by himself.

    The spokeswoman confirmed that there were two fatalities and two serious injuries. Leipzig fire director Axel Schuh also spoke of "20 people affected". According to the police, the driver of the car was arrested. The background was still unclear.

  • 7.20 p.m.

    Prime Minister speaks of "suspected rampage"

    Saxony's Minister President Michael Kretschmer is assuming that the fatal incident was a "suspected rampage".

    The alleged perpetrator is said to be a young man who is "mentally conspicuous" and a "German citizen", Kretschmer continued.

  • 6.37 p.m.

    Motive and background still unclear

    The exact course of events is still unclear. The police have not provided any details. The background to the incident, including a possible motive, is also unknown.

    It is unclear whether it was a deliberate rampage, an accident or another incident. There is no official information available as yet.

  • 18.25 hrs

    Number of fatalities corrected, driver arrested

    According to the police, the driver of the vehicle has been arrested. He is currently no longer a danger, they say. Meanwhile, according to MDR, the authorities have corrected the number of fatalities.

    Police initially have information about one fatality following the incident involving a car in Leipzig city center. A spokesperson in the Saxon city told the AFP news agency. The city and the fire department had previously spoken of two fatalities.

  • 6.07 p.m.

    Police confirm two fatalities

    According to Leipzig's mayor Burkhard Jung, the police have now confirmed that two people have died.

  • 5.58 p.m.

    Raced several hundred meters through shopping street

    A reporter from Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk reported, citing eyewitnesses, that the car had sped several hundred meters at excessive speed through a busy shopping street. At times, a person was lying on the windshield of the car.

  • 5.51 p.m.

    Car drives into group of people in Leipzig

    A car has driven into several people in Leipzig city center. The police were initially unable to give a specific number of casualties. The situation was "confusing". Further information on the exact course of events and background was not initially known.

    A video of numerous emergency services could be seen on X: Fire department, ambulance and police.

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