A federal judge blocks disciplinary action by the Pentagon against Senator Mark Kelly over a controversial video. blue News explains why this case is so important.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A federal judge has barred the Pentagon from enforcing disciplinary action against Senator Mark Kelly over an "illegal orders" video.

The Trump administration wanted to sanction Kelly as a military retiree and cut his retirement benefits.

The case shows a power struggle between the executive and the judiciary as well as uncertainty about how far political sanctions against critics may go. Show more

A federal judge stops Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth: The attempt to discipline Democratic senator and ex-Navy officer Mark Kelly for a video about "illegal orders" violates the constitution for the time being.

The decision is a major defeat for the Trump administration.

What happened?

It was triggered by a video that Mark Kelly published together with other Democratic MPs. In it, they reminded soldiers that, according to current military law, they obviously do not have to follow illegal orders. This statement is anchored in US military law, according to which orders are generally considered lawful, but may not be carried out if they are clearly illegal.

The message caused considerable political turmoil in Washington. President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth saw the statements as an attack on the chain of command. Hegseth then took disciplinary action against Kelly - not in his role as a senator, but as a military retiree.

How did the Pentagon intend to punish Kelly?

Kelly is a former Navy captain and war veteran, and later an astronaut. The Pentagon argued that military retirees are still subject to military law under certain circumstances. Hegseth ordered a formal reprimand and initiated steps that could have led to a reduction in Kelly's rank and thus a reduction in his military pension.

In doing so, the government was treading on delicate legal ground. Although retired officers can theoretically be reactivated, in practice, retirees have rarely been disciplined for expressing their opinions.

What has the court now decided?

A federal judge in Washington has now issued a temporary injunction prohibiting the Department of Defense from implementing these measures. In its reasoning, the court stated that the government had violated Kelly's right to freedom of expression and thus sent a signal that could intimidate millions of retired military personnel.

Today a federal court made clear Pete Hegseth violated the Constitution when he tried to punish me for something I said.



This is a critical moment to show this administration they can't keep undermining Americans' rights.



I also know this might not be over yet, because Trump… pic.twitter.com/9dRe9pmeCd — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) February 12, 2026

The judge's choice of words is particularly explosive: he accused the Pentagon of "trampling on fundamental constitutional rights". The decision temporarily halts the disciplinary measures until the substance of the case has been decided. The government immediately announced an appeal.

What is the situation within the government?

In parallel to the disciplinary proceedings, the Trump administration apparently also tried to have criminal charges against Kelly and others involved investigated. However, a grand jury declined to bring charges. The criminal track thus failed, while the Pentagon continued to pursue the disciplinary route.

This juxtaposition of different legal strategies creates the impression of tensions within the executive branch surrounding President Trump. While the judicial system sets high hurdles for criminal proceedings, the Department of Defense tried to exert pressure via military law mechanisms. The judiciary has now put a stop to this for the time being.

What is the real political issue?

At its core, the dispute is not just about a video, but about the question of how far a government can go when elected officials or former officers publicly criticize. Kelly argues that he was merely explaining a principle of military law that has been recognized for decades. The government, on the other hand, sees this as undermining military authority.

The case thus touches on fundamental questions of the separation of powers. Can the executive indirectly sanction a senator via his military status if his political statements are displeasing? Or does the protection of the constitution, which also guarantees freedom of speech for former military personnel, apply here?

Is this the end of the dispute?

No. The Pentagon intends to appeal against the decision. However, the disciplinary measures remain suspended until final clarification. Should a higher court uphold the decision, this would be a clear legal limitation of executive powers against political opponents.