Since Saturday, the USA has been attacking Iran together with Israel. Officially, the aim is to overthrow the regime in Tehran. Military expert Marcel Berni from ETH Zurich warns: Washington is taking an enormous risk - and is putting all its eggs in one basket.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The USA and Israel have launched military attacks on Iran and are openly talking about a possible regime change.

Military expert Marcel Berni sees the escalation as long prepared, but warns of high risks for Washington.

Europe is holding back, China and Russia are not intervening - according to Berni, Iran is largely isolated. Show more

A new war has been raging in the Middle East since Saturday. After weeks of tension, the US military has joined forces with Israel to attack Iran. Officially, US President Donald Trump's government is seeking to overthrow the mullahs' regime. He is calling on them to "take over your government" once the military operations are complete.

"This will probably be your only chance for generations", Trump said in a speech on Saturday. "For many years you asked America for help, but you never got it. Now you have a president who gives you what you want - so let's see how you respond."

But what is really behind the attack? Military expert Marcel Berni from the ETH Zurich Military Academy is following events closely. For him it is clear: "It was foreseeable that there would be an escalation at some point. In recent weeks, the US has shifted countless military resources to the Gulf region, and diplomatic efforts have also faltered. And Donald Trump has shown that he is not a peace president, but is strongly backing the military card."

Deliberate regionalization by the regime

However, Berni says he was surprised by how much Trump relied on the military. "But I think that the operation in Venezuela a few weeks ago, which he saw as successful, gave him a strong boost. That showed him what is possible with military means."

Berni follows numerous conflicts around the world and has also made a name for himself as an expert on the Ukraine conflict. Although there are certain parallels in warfare, the conflicts are fundamentally different, he says. For example, in terms of regionality: "Unlike in Ukraine, the war very quickly spread to an entire region, for example with drone attacks on the Gulf states. In the current conflict, the situation is escalating more and more every day."

This is mainly to do with the Iranian regime. "For them, the war is existential. That's why all the plans that the regime has built up over the past decades have come to fruition. With the targeted attacks on the Gulf states, Iran is trying to exert pressure on the West - and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is also exerting economic pressure." However, an actual and permanent blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would be a massive international escalation step - with direct consequences for the global energy market.

From a military point of view, there are signs that the conflict is being deliberately regionalized - in other words, it is intended to have an impact beyond Iran and Israel. Nevertheless, Berni does not believe that this plan will work. "The countries surrounding Iran have sided with the USA. Iran is completely isolated - China currently has no interest in intervening and Russia has no capacity for another war. This puts Iran in a difficult position."

Europe is still on the sidelines

Nevertheless, there is not only a lot at stake for the Mullah regime, the Americans are also under pressure, explains Berni. "The USA is playing extremely high poker. They are betting that an organized opposition within the country will topple the regime. But all the weapons are in the hands of the regime, the opposition has no military means. It remains to be seen how the battle inside Iran will end." Should this regime change fail to materialize, the USA would be faced with the question of what it has actually achieved militarily - and how it intends to explain the deployment in terms of domestic policy.

So far, Europe has been on the sidelines. Both Germany and France have announced that military intervention is not out of the question. But Berni doubts that it will actually come to that. "This is more about sending a signal to the USA. You don't want to upset Trump under any circumstances. What's more, the Europeans need American support for better or worse, for example on Ukraine policy. You can clearly see that at the moment. Countries that strongly support Ukraine, such as Germany or France, are sending out much stronger signals than Spain, for example." How effective European contributions such as air defense or naval battle groups would actually be in such a conflict situation is also questionable - the main strategic burden clearly lies with the USA.

Berni also believes that the Europeans will feel the war less than the Americans. "Of course, the economic consequences will also be felt here. But I can hardly imagine direct military intervention from a European perspective at the moment."

What happens after the war?

Things also remain remarkably quiet in China. Although the government has condemned the attack, Beijing has so far kept a low profile. "There is also a clear interest here," says Berni. China is about to sign a trade deal with Trump, which it does not want to jeopardize. "It is typical Chinese behavior to put the current matter on the back burner and wait and see what happens next."

But what will happen in the war with Iran? Berni does not believe that the war will last months or even years. "The Americans want to get this war over with quickly," he is convinced. "Years of operations such as the war in Afghanistan or Vietnam have left deep scars. n the war in Ukraine, too, it is clear that all sides suffer in a long war. That's why the West is probably keen to end the war quickly. However, this only applies to the Iranian regime to a limited extent. Trump wants to avoid that at all costs."

In addition, the midterm elections are coming up in the fall. "The Republicans certainly don't want to be associated with an ongoing war then. I think Trump has already gone a step further than he could have imagined a few months ago. He is experiencing resistance from the hardcore MAGA movement and from isolationists. His goal is probably to end the war again soon."

It is currently difficult to de-escalate, says Berni. For the time being, military action is preferred to diplomatic solutions. "But in the medium and long term, it will be important for states to show together that war harms everyone."