Power struggle? Markus Söder (l.) and Friedrich Merz (r.) KEYSTONE

Votes are still being counted - but CSU leader Markus Söder is already making a clear statement to Friedrich Merz in the capital city studio.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Markus Söder makes a clear statement in the direction of Friedrich Merz on ARD.

He sees a coalition with the SPD as the best option.

It is unclear whether Söder actively intervened in the coalition options here - but there are many indications that he did. Show more

According to the initial election forecasts, many things are still open in Germany. Will there be a two-party, three-party or even four-party coalition after the federal elections? The only thing that is clear is that the CDU/CSU has been given the mandate to form a government and Friedrich Merz is likely to become the new chancellor.

Shortly after the first election results, Markus Söder, leader of the CDU's sister party CSU, will be a guest in the ARD capital studio. He is also asked about the coalition government with other parties.

Söder leaves many things open, saying that Friedrich Merz is responsible for the invitation. "We sensed that Merz had taken a different course on the most important issue of migration. That has also divided our parties." Söder is alluding to Merz's statement a week ago in the big Chancellor debate on RTL. At the time, Merz said combatively: "Mr. Söder doesn't dictate anything to me." A sentence that is unlikely to have been well received by the CSU in Bavaria.

Is Söder intervening in coalition negotiations?

But then Söder utters another sentence that makes you sit up and take notice. The SPD had done very badly and suffered a historic defeat. But still: "Malice is in the wrong place here. If you look back in history, the SPD is the only party that has stood up to the right and retained its honor - especially during the Nazi era. That is why an SPD is also important in a government. This party knows responsibility in Germany because of its history. I believe that would be the best coalition offer." A clear message to Friedrich Merz.

It is unclear whether Söder has actively intervened in the coalition options here - but there are many indications that he has. According to the projections, the CDU/CSU would have a majority in the Bundestag together with the SPD.

The question of what role Söder will play remains exciting - the strong man in the background made a clear statement on ARD that he will also have a lot to say in coalition negotiations.

