According to a ruling by the Aargau High Court, SVP National Councillor Andreas Glarner and President of the cantonal party may be referred to as a "gaga right-wing extremist" under certain circumstances.

Andreas Glarner of the SVP may be described as an "extremist". This was decided by the Aargau High Court.

The term "Gaga right-wing extremist" for SVP National Councillor Andreas Glarner is permissible: On Tuesday, the Aargau High Court acquitted the former journalist Hansi Voigt of the accusation of verbal abuse and defamation following a Twitter message.

In a political dispute, defamation offenses should only be accepted with great caution, the presiding judge stated in the oral reasons for the ruling. Freedom of expression also requires the willingness to expose oneself to public and sometimes even fierce criticism.

For the unbiased average reader, the term "Gaga right-wing extremist" did not give the impression that the SVP National Councillor was anti-democratic or violent or had sympathies for National Socialism. It was a sharp, pointed classification within the political spectrum.

The high court's decision was not unanimous. A minority classified the tweet as punishable, as Glarner's reputation as an honorable person was affected. Glarner announced that he would probably take the ruling to the Federal Supreme Court.