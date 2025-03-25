  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Court has ruled Andreas Glarner may be referred to as an "extremist"

SDA

25.3.2025 - 11:36

According to a ruling by the Aargau High Court, SVP National Councillor Andreas Glarner and President of the cantonal party may be referred to as a "gaga right-wing extremist" under certain circumstances.(archive image)
According to a ruling by the Aargau High Court, SVP National Councillor Andreas Glarner and President of the cantonal party may be referred to as a "gaga right-wing extremist" under certain circumstances.(archive image)
Keystone

Andreas Glarner of the SVP may be described as an "extremist". This was decided by the Aargau High Court.

Keystone-SDA

25.03.2025, 11:36

25.03.2025, 12:44

The term "Gaga right-wing extremist" for SVP National Councillor Andreas Glarner is permissible: On Tuesday, the Aargau High Court acquitted the former journalist Hansi Voigt of the accusation of verbal abuse and defamation following a Twitter message.

In a political dispute, defamation offenses should only be accepted with great caution, the presiding judge stated in the oral reasons for the ruling. Freedom of expression also requires the willingness to expose oneself to public and sometimes even fierce criticism.

For the unbiased average reader, the term "Gaga right-wing extremist" did not give the impression that the SVP National Councillor was anti-democratic or violent or had sympathies for National Socialism. It was a sharp, pointed classification within the political spectrum.

The high court's decision was not unanimous. A minority classified the tweet as punishable, as Glarner's reputation as an honorable person was affected. Glarner announced that he would probably take the ruling to the Federal Supreme Court.

More from this section

New German Bundestag. AfD candidate also fails in third round of voting - first session ends

New German BundestagAfD candidate also fails in third round of voting - first session ends

Music video goes viral. She sings for Elon Musk - and the net goes crazy

Music video goes viralShe sings for Elon Musk - and the net goes crazy

Ex-Nato officer on the US faux pas.

Ex-Nato officer on the US faux pas"They talk like buddies in a cowboy chat"