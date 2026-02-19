Ex-Prince Andrew has been arrested. Aaron Chown/PA Wire/dpa

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of abuse of office. He has since been released - the investigation is ongoing.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother of King Charles III, was arrested on his 66th birthday at the Sandringham estate on suspicion of abuse of office

Several civilian police vehicles and officers arrived early this morning at his new residence in Norfolk, where he has recently been living.

Andrew is accused of passing confidential documents to Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019, in his former role as Trade Commissioner.

The former prince is released from police custody in the evening. The investigation continues. Show more

11 p.m. Andrew back at Sandringham According to British media reports, Andrew has arrived at his Sandringham estate in Norfolk almost three hours after his release.

10.39pm Chronology of a descent His involvement in the Epstein scandal saw ex-Prince Andrew descend into obscurity. He had long since lost his royal titles - now Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had to spend his 66th birthday in police custody. Connection to Jeffrey Epstein Andrew's royal descent in 14 chapters

9.44 pm Trump calls arrest of ex-Prince Andrew "very sad" US President Donald Trump has regretted the temporary arrest of former British Prince Andrew in connection with the Epstein scandal. The incident was "very sad", said Trump on board the presidential plane Air Force One. It was "a disgrace" and "very bad for the royal family", Trump told journalists. Trump reiterated that he himself was "totally exonerated" by the Epstein files. The president's name appears thousands of times in the files. However, it has not yet been possible to prove any personal misconduct on his part. US President Donald Trump speaks on board Air Force One. Mark Schiefelbein/AP/dpa (Archivbild)

21:29 Searches completed Thames Valley Police have confirmed the release of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. "We can also confirm that our searches in Norfolk are now complete," the police statement continued. Officers did not initially provide further details of the investigation. BREAKING: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the brother of the U.K.'s King Charles III, was released from custody after he was arrested amid Epstein files revelations. pic.twitter.com/oAcJM4vbyV — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 19, 2026

9 p.m. Former press officer: Andrew appeared "dazed" "He seemed dazed, he seemed in shock, he was slumped over," his mother's former press secretary, Queen Elizabeth II, told BBC News about Andrew. Today's events will leave the royal family "battered" and "shaken", Ailsa Anderson added. ‘She would be absolutely horrified!’



Former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth Ailsa Anderson speculates what the late Queen would’ve thought of the arrest of Prince Andrew, adding ‘this has really caused dishonour to her family.’ pic.twitter.com/5L7v5dqDG7 — GB News (@GBNEWS) February 19, 2026

20.31 Andrew is at large again Following his arrest this morning in connection with the Epstein scandal, the former British Prince Andrew has left the police station again, according to British media. The BBC and British newspapers showed a photograph of the 66-year-old sitting slumped in the back of a car after dark. Thames Valley Police announced that Andrew had been released on conditional release following his arrest on suspicion of abuse of authority. The investigation continues.

7.43pm Virginia Giuffre's family celebrates Andrew's arrest The brother and sister-in-law of Virginia Giuffre have told the BBC's Newsnight program that they "celebrated" when they heard that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had been arrested on suspicion of abuse of office. Amanda Roberts, who is married to Giuffre's brother Sky Roberts, told the BBC: "We are confident that this investigation will now lead to further inquiries into allegations of sexual assault." Giuffre, who died in 2025 and was a prominent accuser of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, had previously claimed that Andrew had sex with her three times as a teenager. He has always denied the allegations and reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre in 2022. This contained neither an admission of guilt nor an apology. Andrew and Virginia Roberts Giuffre, in the background Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now in prison. The picture is said to have been taken in early 2001. IMAGO/Capital Pictures

18:39 King Charles goes back to business as usual - and ignores questions about Andrew's arrest King Charles continued his scheduled appointments unchanged following his brother's arrest, as reported by the BBC. According to the report, he was seen at an event to kick off London Fashion Week this afternoon. He made no comments to reporters on his arrival and departure. In the morning, he was also photographed greeting representatives of various countries at St. James's Palace, including the ambassadors of El Salvador and Spain and the High Commissioner to Kenya. King Charles III gets down to business after his statement to his brother Andrew - here at Fashion Week. EPA/ANDY RAIN/KEYSTONE

3.45 p.m. Now it's getting political: criticism of Prime Minister Keir Starmer The arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has provoked sharp political reactions in the UK. The Westminster leader of the Scottish National Party, Stephen Flynn, speaks of a "very serious development". He says the case shows why it was "a bad decision" by Prime Minister Keir Starmer to deny Parliament a debate on measures against Mountbatten-Windsor in October. The former Prince should have been stripped of his titles and functions "as soon as possible". The Labour government's delay was a mistake. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is coming under pressure. sda Former First Minister Humza Yousaf also speaks out in Scotland. He emphasizes that due process is just as important as "accountability". For too long, "wealth, title and status have protected men". Yousaf credits the victims of Jeffrey Epstein - including Virginia Giuffre - with initiating the necessary "examination". He hopes for justice.

2.40 p.m. New details on the arrest A car leaves the royal estate at Sandringham after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested by British police on suspicion of abuse of office. KEYSTONE Following the arrest on Thursday morning, new details are now coming to light. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested at a property on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk at around 8.00 this morning, reports the BBC. The raid was apparently early and coordinated. But that's not all: according to reports, both the Sandringham estate and his former home in Windsor Great Park are still being searched by police. Investigators are securing evidence and examining possible connections. The former prince is still in custody. However, it is not yet known in which police station or detention center he is being held.

2.36 p.m. Kate and William join King Charles After King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate have now also spoken out about the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The signs from the palace are clear: unity at the top of the monarchy. According to British media reports, the Press Association quoted a statement from the heir to the throne: "The Prince and Princess of Wales support the King's statement following the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor." William and Kate did not give any further details.

2.12 pm First pictures in front of the Royal Lodge We receive the first photos of the Royal Lodge, Prince Andrew's former country residence. The building, which belongs to the Crown, was the residence of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mum, in Windsor from 1952 to 2002. It then served as Andrew's official residence from 2004 to 2026. According to the images, police searches of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former residence are continuing. Officers stand at the gates of the sprawling estate while the media are kept at a distance at an outside entrance. According to the images, police searches are continuing. KEYSTONE Members of the media have gathered in front of the gate. AP

13:19 King Charles speaks out As reported by the BBC, the media has received a message from King Charles III. The monarch comments on the arrest of his brother. It was with the deepest concern that I heard the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and the allegations of misconduct in public office. What now follows is a full, fair and due process investigation into this matter in an appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have already mentioned, they have our full and complete support and cooperation. Let me make one thing clear: The law must take its course. As long as these proceedings continue, it would not be appropriate for me to comment further on this matter. In the meantime, my family and I will continue our duty and service to all of you. Charles R.

1:07 p.m. This is what Prime Minister Starmer says British Prime Minister Keir Starmer commented on the arrest of ex-Prince Andrew on Thursday. sda The tone is getting sharper in London. Prime Minister Keir Starmer (63) has taken a clear stance in an interview with the BBC - and once again publicly called on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to cooperate with British and US investigators. The focus remains on Andrew's close friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. Starmer made it unmistakably clear what he expects: "No one is above the law," he emphasized. He continued: "Anyone who has information should testify. Whether it's Andrew or anyone else, anyone with relevant information should come forward to the appropriate authority." The Prime Minister put the case in a wider context: "This particular case is about Epstein, but there are many other cases. Anyone who has information about any aspect of violence against women and girls, I think has a duty to come forward, no matter who they are."

12.55pm The statement from the police This is how the police announced the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten: "As part of the investigation we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of abuse of authority and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man currently remains in police custody. In accordance with national guidelines, we will not disclose the name of the man arrested. Please also note that this case is currently active and therefore caution should be exercised in any disclosures to avoid contempt of court." Oliver Wright, Deputy Chief Constable said, "Following a thorough review, we have now launched an investigation into this allegation of abuse of authority. It is important that we maintain the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged criminal offense. We are aware of the high level of public interest in this case and will provide an update in due course."

12.53 p.m. Now the family of Virginia Giuffre is speaking out Following the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the family of Virginia Giuffre (†41) is now speaking out. "Finally, our broken hearts have been made lighter by the news that no one is above the law - not even members of royalty." Giuffre was one of the main witnesses in the Epstein case. She had accused King Charles' younger brother of forcing her to have sex when she was a minor. Andrew always denied the allegations and stated that he could not remember meeting her. In 2022, an out-of-court settlement worth millions was reached - without Mountbatten-Windsor admitting any wrongdoing. The statement continues: "On behalf of our sister Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we express our gratitude to Thames Valley Police for their investigation and arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor." And especially clear: "He was never a prince. Survivors: Virginia did this for you!" With this message, the family is sending a strong signal - and increasing public pressure in a case that is once again shaking the British royal family.

Thursday, February 19, 12:50 p.m. What will happen to Andrew Mountbatten now? Following his arrest, the central question now arises: how long will Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have to remain in custody? According to police commentator Danny Shaw from BBC Radio 5 Live, the legal situation is clear: a suspect may be held for a maximum of 96 hours in the UK - but only with judicial authorization. In practice, police custody usually lasts much shorter. "Suspects are usually held for 12 to 24 hours," says Shaw. This is followed by either a charge - or release while the investigation continues. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is being held like any other suspect - in a simple cell with "a bed and a toilet". Noble title or not: the same rules apply before the law. Whether charges are brought or he is released for the time being is therefore likely to be decided within a few days. Show more

