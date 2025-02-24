In many Ukrainian brigades, there is at least one soldier who lost an arm, a leg or several limbs in the war. "As long as the war lasts, I won't give up," says one of them.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Because an explosive device exploded underneath him, both of Andrij Rubliuk's arms and his left leg could no longer be saved.

Nevertheless, giving up is not an option for the Ukrainian soldier: Rubliuk is now back at the front.

Other war invalids, such as Oleksandr Pusikow, are also returning directly to the battlefield. He says: "As long as the war lasts, I will not give up." Show more

An overwhelming cold, darkness and fear are all Andrij Rubliuk can remember. The world went black and empty when an explosive device detonated under the Ukrainian soldier. That was two years ago. Today, Rubliuk is back in the war effort - without arms and without his left leg.

Even at the moment of the explosion, Rubliuk knew that - if he survived - his life would change forever. But as soon as he regained consciousness, he vowed to continue defending Ukraine. "Fighting with arms and legs is something anyone can do. Fighting without them - that's a challenge," says the 38-year-old. "But only those who accept challenges and face them are truly alive."

In many Ukrainian brigades, there is at least one soldier on active duty who has had to have limbs amputated. There are often several soldiers whose uniforms cover prosthetic arms and legs.

War invalid trains soldiers

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, there are around 380,000 Ukrainian war invalids in the three-year-long Russian war of aggression. Around 46,000 soldiers have been killed, tens of thousands are missing or are prisoners of war.

Many soldiers injured in the war are returning to battle out of a sense of duty, especially now in view of the growing pressure on Ukraine. Russia is superior in terms of weapons and numbers, and its former ally, the USA, is entering into talks with Moscow following the change of government in Washington. Statements by the new US President Donald Trump do not bode well for Ukraine.

Andrij Rubliuk has been back in the special forces since last spring, where he trains soldiers in the Artan reconnaissance unit and monitors enemy drones. "Every new day is part of my rehabilitation," he says.

Even without arms and with only one leg left, Ukrainian Andriy Rubliuk puts himself at the service of his country. Bild: AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

"What's the point of mourning?"

Maxym Wysotskyi feels the same way. His left leg was torn off by a mine explosion at the front in November 2023. "I quickly accepted the fact that my leg was gone," says the 42-year-old. "What's the point of mourning? Crying and worrying won't bring it back." In May last year, he wore his uniform again. For him, it felt like returning home, explains Wysotskyi.

"You don't have to come out of that time as someone who was broken by the war," he says. "You've come back and you show that you can still do something, and you'll only go if you decide to do it yourself." He now leads a team that deploys drones loaded with explosives.

Oleksandr Pusikov lost his left arm in war. He was previously deployed as a medic, and after amputation and treatment in various hospitals, he trained as a psychologist to help other soldiers. "As long as the war continues, I will not give up," emphasizes Pusikow, even though he himself suffers from severe phantom pain. "I will help in any way I can."

Soldier actually wanted to open a restaurant

In Oleksandr Shalinskyi's case, it was his right arm that could not be saved. When his position was hit by an artillery shell in the fall of 2023, the infantry soldier was the only one in his group to survive. While searching for help, he was finally discovered by soldiers from another unit, who brought him to safety. From that moment on, there was no doubt in Shalinskyi's mind that he wanted to return to the front as soon as his serious injury would allow it.

He actually wanted to return to the infantry, explains the 34-year-old. Now he is deployed as a navigator, evaluating missions and looking for the safest evacuation routes. "I didn't like this job at first," says the soldier. "But over time, I've accepted this new role."

However, the returnees agree on one thing: as soon as the war is over, they want to take off their uniform. Before the Russian invasion, he dreamed of opening a restaurant in his home town, says Shalinskyi. He wants to fulfill this dream as soon as possible.