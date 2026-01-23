From the “King of the North” to Prime Minister: Andy Burnham promises change and a closer connection to the people. Can he lead the country out of its prolonged crisis?

Here's what it's all about The United Kingdom has a new prime minister: Andy Burnham.

The Labour politician is taking over from Keir Starmer and promising a fresh start in politics.

Burnham faces major challenges, such as an economic crisis, a housing shortage, and high energy costs. Summary created with

Andy Burnham is the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. King Charles III has tasked the leader of the social-democratic Labour Party with forming a government. The former mayor of Greater Manchester succeeds his party colleague Keir Starmer, who announced his resignation in June amid intense pressure.

Burnham, known as the “King of the North” due to his popularity in Manchester, has for weeks been Labor’s best hope for leading the country out of the crisis after all. Under Starmer, the party had secured a convincing election victory in the summer of 2024, but was never really able to capitalize on its comfortable majority in Parliament due to internal disputes. For months, the right-wing populist party Reform UK has been leading in the polls, in some cases by a significant margin.

Burnham was appointed the new Labour Party leader on Friday. In his inaugural speech, he described himself as a man of the grassroots. He is regarded as a classic social democrat and a center-left Labour politician. Burnham promised to bring control over water, energy, housing, and public transportation back more firmly into public hands and to shift the political and economic power concentrated in London to the regions. A full return to the European Union appears out of the question even under the new prime minister.

Burnham Faces Major Challenges

The new prime minister faces many of the problems that his immediate predecessor, Starmer, was unable to solve. The British economy is faltering, the nation is losing influence on the international stage, and the population is suffering from social inequality and very tangible issues such as a housing shortage and high energy costs. Announcements regarding measures to create more financial leeway are expected as early as today.

Burnham is very familiar with the ways of Westminster. In the 2000s, he served as Secretary of State for Health, among other roles, in the cabinet of then-Prime Minister Gordon Brown. He had already made two unsuccessful attempts to be elected leader of the Labour Party in 2010 and 2015. Friday’s appointment took place without any opposing candidates.

“Who is Andy Burnham?” the BBC recently sought to determine. Among the options was the description “ruthless power broker.” As examples, the report mentions not only Starmer’s downfall—to which Starmer himself, however, contributed significantly—but also recent reports that Burnham, contrary to Labour’s previous stance, might once again approve new oil and gas drilling in the North Sea.

Married and an Everton fan

The Labour politician has been married since 2000 to Marie-France van Heel, whom he has known since his college days. The couple has three children. He even mentioned his love for Everton FC—the Liverpool soccer club, which is less well-known in Germany—in his inaugural speech as Labour leader. He said he hoped to demonstrate his connection with the people again in the coming season by purchasing a season ticket.

Burnham grew up with two brothers in the quiet village of Culcheth, located between Manchester and Liverpool. His parents, who both worked, were reportedly staunch Labour supporters. In a recent interview with *The Times*, Burnham spoke about his father’s Alzheimer’s disease, which prevents him from truly sharing in his son’s political rise.