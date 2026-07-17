Andy Burnham has been elected leader of the Labour Party and, as the new prime minister, is expected to lead the United Kingdom out of the crisis. He promises to do things differently.

Here's what it's all about Andy Burnham is the new leader of the British Labour Party and is set to become prime minister on Monday.

He succeeds Keir Starmer, who announced his resignation in June following a serious government crisis.

Burnham announces a change in course and intends to steer the Labour Party back toward a more social democratic orientation. Summary created with

Andy Burnham has been named the new leader of the British ruling party, the Labour Party. The former mayor of Greater Manchester, who is set to become the new prime minister on Monday, succeeds Keir Starmer, who announced his resignation in June. Burnham was the only candidate—and is the party’s great hope for ending the deep government crisis.

"He will form a government that 'has the courage to fix the big issues that politics has neglected,'" Burnham was quoted as saying in the speech manuscript released in advance. Labour must give people across the United Kingdom “hope that we will make this country the best it can be.”

Burnham will be appointed prime minister on Monday by King Charles III, who will officially task him with forming a government. Ministerial posts will then be assigned. Burnham will be the seventh head of government in ten years. His predecessor, Starmer, suffered a dramatic failure in the summer of 2024, a good two years after his major election victory with the Labour Party.

Back to Labor's Roots

Burnham was quoted as saying that the United Kingdom had “taken a series of wrong turns” in the 1980s, when political power was centralized and economic power was privatized. He said he would chart a new course, one that would be different from that of the past 40 years. He would lead the Social Democratic Party back to its roots.

Burnham promised that under his leadership, the party “will be unapologetically Labor in our priorities and in the decisions we make, by putting people and places at the center of everything we do.” Under the financial strain caused by the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as pressure from right-wing populists, Starmer had made a number of decisions that contradicted Labor’s core social values.

A key factor in the failure of the Starmer government was the dramatic defeat in the regional and local elections in May at the hands of the right-wing populist party Reform UK, which holds a lead—in some cases a significant one—in nationwide polls. Burnham is now expected to turn things around for Labour. The former minister, who previously served in Parliament from 2001 to 2017, is considered more charismatic than his predecessor.

A Prime Minister for Everyone

Burnham was quoted as saying that he would ensure that, under his leadership, Labour would be more united, focus on practical solutions rather than internal divisions, and be more open to cooperation with other parties. He pledged to be a prime minister “for the North and the South, for Scotland, for Wales, and for Northern Ireland, as well as for every small town and every major city in every nation and region of this great country.”