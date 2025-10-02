Merkel comes down hard on the AfD. (archive picture) dpa

Angela Merkel is repeatedly blamed for the rise of the AfD in Germany because of her refugee policy as Chancellor. Now she is attacking the party with harsh words.

Former Chancellor Angela Merkel has sharply criticized the AfD and called it a "party that despises humanity". After it was founded during the euro crisis, the AfD initially disappeared from the public eye, but picked up on the Pegida movement in the fall of 2014, the CDU politician said in an interview with ZDF television. At that time, envy, hatred and racism were spread.

It is true that there is dissatisfaction and the feeling of being able to develop further has been lost to some extent in rural areas. "And yet I have to say again and again that there is no reason to vote for an inhuman party if you have something to criticize."

The AfD divides people into the elites and the people and defines who still belongs to the people, said Merkel. "That is simply against the Basic Law. It says there: All power comes from the people and the people are all German citizens."

Populist movements in the old federal states too

Populist movements are not only seen in the new federal states. "We also see them in the old federal states, where there are also social problems," said Merkel. They also exist in France and many other European countries, and in America in completely different forms.

In social media, those who spread the most radical messages often get the most clicks and attention. "And that's why I think it's so important that we talk about being able to distinguish truths and facts from feelings and that digital media is also regulated."

As Chancellor, Merkel made it possible for Germany to take in hundreds of thousands of refugees in 2015. In view of the refugee movements from Hungary via Austria to Germany, she decided not to close the open German borders. Her sentence became famous: "We can do it." In the past, the former chancellor admitted that her decision contributed to the rise of the AfD.

