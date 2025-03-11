Shay, who goes by @shay27xo on TikTok, addresses the topic of gift rules for children's birthday parties in a video. TikTok/shay27xo

A mother on TikTok expresses her amazement after being informed of strict gifting rules for a child's birthday party. No colorful or noisy toys was just one of the guidelines for presents.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you No plastic, no loud or colorful toys: A mother caused a stir on TikTok when she received a long list of gift rules for a child's birthday party.

The TikTok community is divided: While some praised the sustainability, others found the guidelines excessive and suspected that the mother was more interested in money or vouchers.

The demand for pale-colored gifts is particularly upsetting. Someone thinks that children need colorful things in their lives. Show more

Choosing presents for a birthday is not that easy. Depending on how well you know the person, it can be easier or more difficult. With children, it's generally a little easier: they always want a lot anyway. Or do they?

Not always - especially if their parents have a say. That's what happened to Shay, who goes by @shay27xo on TikTok. She posted a video for her followers and wanted to know if they had ever experienced the same thing.

What she means is that she was sent a whole list of gift rules after her daughter's friend said yes to a children's birthday party. The video has been clicked on almost three million times so far. Many TikTok users are certain: "The demand for a certain gift rule is insane."

Shay herself also says: "I don't know about you, but birthday parties are really getting out of hand."

It was stipulated that the presents must not be colorful or loud. They should also not be made of plastic or wrapped in plastic. If you find it so difficult to choose a gift, you could simply make a handmade card. "Don't buy a card, because that creates waste," Shay repeated the guidelines with a puzzled expression.

"Children need color in their lives"

There was a lively discussion in the comments about what Shay could give as a gift. Suggestions included a cat, a sourdough starter set or a piece of wood from the DIY store. Most of them pointed Shay in the direction of Montessori toys: These are wooden toys designed to encourage children's problem-solving skills.

While one follower questioned whether the mother was Kourtney Kardashian, others agreed with her. "We have the exact same gifting rules. We said we'd rather not get a gift than get a loud, colorful, obnoxious toy that we won't use and donate," someone commented.

Others are convinced that the mother simply wanted to receive money or vouchers. Above all, however, one follower gets stuck on the point about not being colorful: "Children need color in their lives. I understand the no-waste thing (sort of), but what's wrong with colors?"

More videos from the department