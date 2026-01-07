A 37-year-old woman was shot dead by an ICE agent in the incident in Minneapolis. Ben Hovland/Minnesota Public Radio via AP/Keystone

An ICE agent has shot and killed a woman in the US city of Minneapolis. She had allegedly tried to ram the officers with a vehicle beforehand. The mayor calls this version "bullshit".

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Minneapolis, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot and killed a woman.

After the incident, hundreds of protesters gathered at the scene.

The US Department of Homeland Security stated that the woman had previously tried to kill the ICE agents with her car.

The mayor of Minneapolis described this account as "bullshit" and called on ICE to leave the city immediately. Show more

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent has shot and killed a woman in her car in the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"I am aware of a shooting involving an ICE officer at 34th Street & Portland," Mayor Jacob Frey wrote on X, calling on ICE to "leave the city immediately." He said the presence of federal immigration agents is causing chaos in the city. "We stand firmly with our immigrant and refugee communities," the mayor continued to write.

Car turned into a weapon?

A spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, meanwhile, said the victim had tried to ram agency officers with her vehicle during a raid on immigrants. The 37-year-old had "weaponized" her car and tried to kill ICE agents.

This version was vehemently contradicted by the mayor. Jacob Frey, called the account "bullshit" in a media conference and instead described the shooting as "an officer exercising his power recklessly, which resulted in someone dying, someone being killed."

"Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everyone straight up that this is bullshit," said the incensed Frey. The ICE officer had acted recklessly.

Video footage published on the internet showed the car crashing into a pole in a residential area. Angry protesters arrived at the scene after the shooting.

Hundreds of people gathered at the scene and chanted for the ICE officers to leave. The shooting occurred in a middle-class residential neighborhood in Minneapolis, about a mile from where George Floyd was killed by police in 2020.