  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

ICE agent shoots woman in Minneapolis Angry mayor calls alleged ramming attack "bullshit"

Oliver Kohlmaier

7.1.2026

A 37-year-old woman was shot dead by an ICE agent in the incident in Minneapolis.
A 37-year-old woman was shot dead by an ICE agent in the incident in Minneapolis.
Ben Hovland/Minnesota Public Radio via AP/Keystone

An ICE agent has shot and killed a woman in the US city of Minneapolis. She had allegedly tried to ram the officers with a vehicle beforehand. The mayor calls this version "bullshit".

07.01.2026, 20:26

07.01.2026, 20:28

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In Minneapolis, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot and killed a woman.
  • After the incident, hundreds of protesters gathered at the scene.
  • The US Department of Homeland Security stated that the woman had previously tried to kill the ICE agents with her car.
  • The mayor of Minneapolis described this account as "bullshit" and called on ICE to leave the city immediately.
Show more

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent has shot and killed a woman in her car in the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"I am aware of a shooting involving an ICE officer at 34th Street & Portland," Mayor Jacob Frey wrote on X, calling on ICE to "leave the city immediately." He said the presence of federal immigration agents is causing chaos in the city. "We stand firmly with our immigrant and refugee communities," the mayor continued to write.

Car turned into a weapon?

A spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, meanwhile, said the victim had tried to ram agency officers with her vehicle during a raid on immigrants. The 37-year-old had "weaponized" her car and tried to kill ICE agents.

This version was vehemently contradicted by the mayor. Jacob Frey, called the account "bullshit" in a media conference and instead described the shooting as "an officer exercising his power recklessly, which resulted in someone dying, someone being killed."

"Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everyone straight up that this is bullshit," said the incensed Frey. The ICE officer had acted recklessly.

Video footage published on the internet showed the car crashing into a pole in a residential area. Angry protesters arrived at the scene after the shooting.

Hundreds of people gathered at the scene and chanted for the ICE officers to leave. The shooting occurred in a middle-class residential neighborhood in Minneapolis, about a mile from where George Floyd was killed by police in 2020.

Protesters gather at the scene of the incident and confront security officers.
Protesters gather at the scene of the incident and confront security officers.
Keystone/Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP

More on the topic

"Like Amazon Prime for humans"This is ICE - the agency behind the protests in L.A.

On orders from Trump. Armed ICE agents storm children's camp in Los Angeles

On orders from TrumpArmed ICE agents storm children's camp in Los Angeles

"I've eaten spicier tamales"This is why people in Portland are protesting against ICE in animal costumes